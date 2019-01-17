Super Bowl 2019: Schedule, Latest Vegas Odds and Updated Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

We're getting closer to knowing which teams will participate in Super Bowl LIII. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will face off in their respective conference title games for the right to play in Atlanta.

What's great for football fans is the fact that every one of these four teams has what it takes to lift the Lombardi Trophy on February 3. Whichever team is left standing, it won't be a major surprise. The Vegas odds reflect this—the odds are relatively close.

We're going to examine those odds—according to OddsShark—here. We'll also run down the television schedule for the remaining two playoff rounds, the odds and over/unders for championship weekend and predict which teams end up in the big game.

We'll also dig into some of the latest playoff buzz.

Super Bowl Odds

New Orleans Saints: 7-4

Kansas City Chiefs: 11-4

New England Patriots: 10-3

Los Angeles Rams: 7-2

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20



NFC Conference Championship Game

Who: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Odds and Over/Under: NO -3, 56.5

Prediction: Saints 30, Rams 24

AFC Conference Championship Game

Who: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Odds and Over/Under: KC -3, 55.5

Prediction: Patriots 30, Chiefs 27

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 2

AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Saints Gearing Up for Rams Ground Attack

New Orleans beat Los Angeles 45-35 when the two teams met in November. However, Los Angeles didn't have the two-headed rushing attack then that it does now. A late-season injury to Todd Gurley led to C.J. Anderson's two starts and consequent place in the offense even after Gurley's return.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, Anderson rushed for 123 yards, while Gurley rushed for 115. That's the kind of dual-back production that is going to cause the Saints to take notice.

"I think when you got two dynamic running backs, you don't have to worry about when you're calling to call runs," linebacker Demario Davis said, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "They can call runs all game and don't got to worry about somebody wearing down. If they're having success, they can call 50, 60 runs in a game, so it's our job to stop it."

Fortunately, New Orleans boasts one of the top run defenses in the league. Only one team allowed below the 80.2 yards rushing the Saints allowed per game. Still, there's no denying that Los Angeles is going to present as tough a rushing challenge as New Orelans has faced all year.

Rams Prepping for Sound-Heavy Superdome

While the Rams may have an advantage with their running game, the Saints have one with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd. There are few stadiums that seem to rain down noise on to the filed like the Superdome, and it's going to make life difficult on the Los Angeles offense.

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks, who began his career in New Orleans, knows a little something about what that atmosphere is like.

"Gets loud in there," Cooks said, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "But at the end of the day, noise is noise. Just focus on the little things and really just look at the quarterback and let everything else take care of itself."

Obviously, blocking out the noise is easier in theory than in practice.

Patriots Embracing Underdog Role

Do you remember those insufferable rubber dog masks that littered crowds during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run last offseason? Hopefully, we won't be seeing that from Patriots fans on Sunday, though like the Eagles, New England is embracing its role as the underdog.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, for example, has dared folks to bet against the Patriots.

Quarterback Tom Brady has been a little more subtle in his assessment, but it's obvious he's still using the underdog label as motivation.

"Doesn't change much for us," Brady said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. "It shows you, kind of, what people would think of what our chances are. That is about it."

It's hard to believe the Patriots need any added motivation, but if they can find some, you can bet they will milk it for all it is worth.