NFL Mock Draft 2019: Projections for Top Prospects Before Championship Weekend

This weekend, the four teams remaining in the NFL postseason—the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs—will compete for the right to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIII.

The other 28 teams, meanwhile, have already turned the page to the offseason. They're already focused on closing the talent gap with the final four through free agency and the draft. The draft is the first opportunity on the schedule to add fresh talent, so teams haven't put the draft on the back burner.

Talent evaluation for the 2019 NFL draft began long, long ago.

While we don't yet know how the last four slots in Round 1 will fall, the order for most of the first round is set. Therefore, it's worth examining how that first round might unfold.

The entire first round is mocked based on factors like prospect potential, team fit and team needs. It's followed by a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White: LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan



18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington



21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson



25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia



26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa has looked like a potential No. 1 overall selection dating back to last season. While he has lost some of his luster with other prospects shining in 2018, Bosa remains one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.

We've seen how quickly his brother Joey adapted to life as an NFL sack-artist, and Nick Bosa is a similar prospect.

"Worst case scenario for Nick is that he ends up as a comparable player to his brother, a top 7-10 edge defender in the NFL currently," Jon Ledyard of Draft Network recently wrote. "I think Joey is a little more polished as a pass rusher, but Nick may be the more explosive and flexible athlete, which could give him a slightly higher ceiling."

Guys like Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen have entered the race to be the first defender off the board. Bosa's performance at the scouting combine could well determine if he stays at the top or cedes the title of best defensive prospect.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Bosa's teammate, Dwayne Haskins, is in the running to be the first quarterback off the board in April. He has the size (6'3", 220 pounds) and skill set of a prototypical pocket passer, and he has the production of a proven signal-caller.

In 2018, Haskins passed for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

There really isn't much not to like about Haskins' frame or his game. The biggest reasons he isn't the clear top quarterback prospect is that Oklahoma signal-caller and Heisman Trophy-winner Kyler Murray recently declared for the draft.

Murray's skills as a passer are undeniable, but his height (5'10") leaves something to be desired. Teams will likely spend the next couple months deciding how big of a difference it makes between Haskins and Murray—as well as how committed to football Murray is.

The Cleveland Browns decided to pull the trigger on undersized gunslinger Baker Mayfield instead of the more traditional Sam Darnold in last year's draft. If teams aren't as willing to take the risk this year, it could well indeed be Haskins who goes at the top of Round 1.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs threw a proverbial wrench in the draft machine when he decided to declare early for the NFL.

There didn't appear to be a consensus top running back prior to Jacobs' decision, but by declaring, the junior may have taken that title.

Jacobs has everything an NFL team could want at the running back position, including size (5'10", 216 pounds), quickness, power and blocking ability. It certainly doesn't hurt that he has the Alabama lineage either.

Unlike teammate Damien Harris, Jacobs hasn't dealt with a massive college workload. He had just 120 carries in 2018 and fewer than 100 carries in each of the previous two seasons.

While Harris is the proven workhorse back, Jacobs is likely to be fresher and healthier coming into the NFL.

How he tests at the scouting combine and Alabama's pro day will help determine if Jacobs' potential is enough to move him to the top of draft boards.