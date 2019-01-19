NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Info for Sunday

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's a meeting of the old standards and what appears to be the vanguard in the NFL in the 2019 conference championships.

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, led by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, respectively, have been in the playoff mix for years thanks to their legendary signal-callers and top-notch coaches.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, however, have—like the vast majority of teams—had their ups and downs in recent years. But now that the Chiefs have the blazingly talented Patrick Mahomes under center, who threw an absurd 50 touchdowns in his first-year as a starter, they figure to be in the contender conversation for years to come (kudos to coach Andy Reid for handing Mahomes the reins early).

For the Rams, it's quarterback Jared Goff and 32-year-old head coach Sean McVay who have the team in a good position to become the new establishment.

All four teams are much more than just their quarterbacks and head coaches. The Rams, for example, have perhaps the best defensive lineman of his generation in Aaron Donald detonating other team's offenses at the point of attack.

But if you have a good coach and a great quarterback, you're rarely out of the playoff picture. And that means Super Bowl opportunities.

NFC: No. 2 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

AFC: No. 2 New England Patriots at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

Contrary to a belief sweeping across New England, the rest of the football world is well aware the Patriots can win on Sunday. Many are probably expecting it.

But New England apparently has all the bulletin-board material it needs heading into their clash with the Chiefs. From Julian Edelman's "Bet Against Us" T-shirts to Brady's belief "everyone thinks we suck" after his team stomped the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, the Patriots are crafting quite the underdog narrative.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

However, it was only a couple months ago that Brady and Co. were setting a record for most consecutive games as favorites. The team they set that record against? The Chiefs.

New England is indeed an underdog this time around, per OddsShark, but they proved against the Bolts they are never to be underestimated. They scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, rolling up 35 points by the half in a 41-28 win.

Head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect plan for the Chargers' undersized defense, throwing two tight ends onto the field to help with run blocking and letting Brady throw underneath the Chargers' passive zone defense.

The Chiefs defense isn't nearly as good as the Chargers, but there are reasons for optimism.

Kansas City crushed the Indianapolis Colts' offense in their 31-13 divisional-round win, their defense's best showing of the season. The Colts didn't manage a single first down in the first half.

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Safety Eric Berry is also set to play against New England, which gives the secondary a much better chance of disrupting Brady. And even if the Patriots have another seemingly perfect offensive game plan, the frigid forecast might help in slowing things down.

It's not like the Chiefs will have too much trouble in a shootout. Mahomes is incredible, and tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are two of the best playmakers in the league. A couple of quick-strike scores could put the Patriots on the back foot, something they never had to deal with against the Chargers.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Over in the NFC, the Rams are looking for revenge after losing to the Saints 45-35 back on Nov. 4. Brees was essentially perfect in that one, throwing for 356 yards and four touchdowns against a talented defense. The Rams will be hoping to get more pressure on Brees this time around, a task that starts up front with Donald and Ndamukong Suh.

The Rams did a solid job of holding the Dallas Cowboys in check in a 30-22 divisional-round win. They only managed one sack, but Dak Prescott is much more mobile than Brees, and he was only good for three rushing yards in the entire game.

Plus, the Saints' win over the Rams this season was the start of an offensive explosion that saw them score 175 points in four games. In its past six contests, New Orleans topped 30 points only once.

The Rams didn't have much trouble moving the ball against New Orleans in that aforementioned game, and the offense, powered by Goff and running back Todd Gurley, also has an exciting new wrinkle.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

C.J. Anderson, a bowling ball-shaped running back, was cut twice this season before ending up in L.A. In his past three games, he's been magnificent, powering his way to 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

With Anderson's stiff arm and soft belly complementing Gurley's grace, speed and strength and Goff's ability to spread the ball around, it's an embarrassment of riches for the Rams on offense. New Orleans will have to be focused at every level of defense if they want to have any chance at keeping the Rams contained.

If not, Brees will need his own coterie of playmakers, namely Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, to put together the big plays they will need if they want to make it to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

