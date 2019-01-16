Ex-NFL OL Jonathan Martin Will Go to Trial over 2018 Instagram Post

Uncredited/Associated Press

A judge has ruled former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin will face trial on multiple felony counts related to an Instagram post he made in 2018.

Nancy Dillon of the New York Daily News reported Martin searched Richie Incognito's name before ordering a gun. Martin tagged Incognito and former Harvard-Westlake School classmates in an Instagram post with the caption, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."

The post featured a photo of a shotgun with 19 shells.

Martin's lawyers argued the post didn't constitute a criminal threat. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels ruled it's possible the caption could have been construed as a mass shooting threat, however.

"It does say suicide or revenge. That does sound equivocal on its face. However, on the photo, there are 19 shells. Suicide would take one shot. Nineteen shells is a mass shooting, killing more than one person, revenge," Samuels said. "I think that's unequivocal enough [under the law] to be a criminal threat."

