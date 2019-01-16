Common on Travis Scott Halftime Show: NFL Doesn't 'Really Support Black People'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Musician Travis Scott is introduced as the home-field advantage captain as the Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

If it was up to Common, Travis Scott would not be performing at next month's Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

Not because he isn't a fan of Scott. It's because he doesn't support the NFL after the league's handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I ain't with supporting the NFL," Common told TMZ Sports. "They don't really support black people. ... Kaepernick said he's standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown people. The NFL basically blackballed him. They've shown how they feel about us for real."

Kaepernick was the first professional athlete to protest racial injustice and police violence by sitting (and ultimately kneeling) during the national anthem. After leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012, Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2016 season.

According to Variety's Jem Aswad, Scott and Kaepernick had at least one phone conversation before the rapper accepted the gig. That report stated Scott and Kaepernick may not have seen eye to eye on the matter, but they at least shared "mutual respect."

However, Kaepernick retweeted multiple tweets that questioned whether he actually would give Scott his blessing under the circumstances.

And while Common is a fan of Scott, he hopes that the "Sicko Mode" artist will reconsider.

"I love Travis Scott. He's a dope dude, but I really ... don't want to support none of that stuff," Common told TMZ Sports. "... Travis is doing what he's gotta do. Doing what he feel. I feel like man, I wish he wouldn't [do the halftime show] to be honest. That's his own choice, though." 

