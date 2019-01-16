Royals Pitcher Eric Skoglund Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund will miss half of the 2019 season after being suspended for violating Major League Baseball's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Per MLB.com, Skoglund received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for androgen receptor modulators Ostarine and Ligandrol.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore issued a statement about Skoglund included in the official announcement:

"Unfortunately when something like this occurs I immediately think about how much work and dedication our medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies. I'm appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization."

