2019 NFL Mock Draft: Prospect Predictions for Every Selection of Round 1

The NFL draft landscape looks just a little bit different than it did a few days ago. This is because Oklahoma quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Kyler Murray has officially entered the 2019 NFL draft.

Teams now have to weigh his ability against his lack of ideal height (5'10") and possible desire to play professional baseball—Murray has already been drafted in the first round by the Oakland Athletics of MLB. Still, the fact that Murray is now draft-eligible is going to shake up the first round.

If teams are sold on Murray's potential as a quarterback, he will likely be one of the first signal-callers off the board. This is great news for teams that don't need a quarterback because it means top-tier skill players and defenders will be pushed down in Round 1.

Here's how the first round might unfold now that Murray and other underclassmen have declared, followed by a closer look at some prospects worth watching as we head toward all-star games and the scouting combine.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White: LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

For much of the season, it seemed like Houston's Ed Oliver was a lock to be the first defensive tackle off the board in April. However, Alabama's Quinnen Williams may have overtaken that title. Williams may be one of the first prospects picked, and he'll likely be the first non-edge-rushing defender selected.

This means some team is going to luck into Oliver a spot or two lower than it should. We have him going No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders, but if teams trade into the top couple picks to secure quarterbacks—we didn't mock any trades here—he could go much later.

Whichever team lands Oliver is going to get a high-motor interior defender capable of having an Aaron Donald-like impact on the front seven. No, it isn't really fair to compare Oliver to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but he is similarly disruptive.

Last season, Oliver amassed 54 total tackles, three sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

It will be worth following Oliver to see just how far down he gets pushed in the opening round. If he's still available near the bottom of the top 10, teams may start trying to move up for him.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

With Murray entering the draft, the quarterback class becomes a little more cloudy. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins still seems to be the best bet to go first, as he possesses the skill set and the size of a prototypical NFL passer. Murray will be in the mix at the top of Round 1, and so could Duke's Daniel Jones.

Jones is an intriguing prospect to follow heading into the Senior Bowl.

Duke isn't exactly known as a quarterback factory, and Jones didn't rack up stats at a wild rate. He passed for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018, while rushing for 319 more and three additional scores. Still, Jones has flashed the traits that NFL teams look for.

"The most impressive trait I've seen from Jones this season is his ability to buy time in the pocket and use his feet to get square and make a throw," Mel Kiper of ESPN.com stated in a recent big board.

Teams will want to get an up-close look at how Jones' skills translate to an NFL-style offense at the Senior Bowl. If Jones wows—as Baker Mayfield did in the Senior Bowl last year—he could cement his status as one of the first quarterbacks off the board.

Devin White, LB, LSU

It will be worth following LSU linebacker Devin White heading into the pre-draft process because he may end up going higher than anticipated if he tests well. While off-ball linebackers haven't traditionally been sought-after prospects early in Round 1, we've seen the importance of the position in recent years.

Teams have to have a linebacker who can move in space, cover and chase ball-carriers in the middle of their defense. Just look at the impact made by rookies like Darius Leonard and Leighton Vander Esch last season for proof.

White could be the next non-rush linebacker to take the league by storm. He recently made his intention to enter the draft official, and he immediately becomes one of the top defensive prospects to keep an eye one.