Viktor Arvidsson, Laurent Brossoit and the Top Highlights From Jan. 15

Viktor Arvidsson and the Nashville Predators stole the NHL spotlight Tuesday night, as they stormed past the Washington Capitals 7-2.

Arvidsson, who missed six weeks with a broken thumb in November and December, produced a hat-trick for the Predators as they torched the second-place team in the Metropolitan Division.

Another Central Division team made waves Tuesday as well, as goalie Laurent Brossoit made 44 saves in Winnipeg's 4-1 victory over Vegas.

Winnipeg's win in the battle of playoff contenders in the Western Conference kept it two points ahead of the Predators in what is shaping up to be one of the fiercest divisional battles in the NHL.

Tuesday NHL Scores

New York Islanders 2, St. Louis 1 (Final/OT)

New York Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 7, Washington 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2 (Final/Shootout)

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 2

Arvidsson's Hat Trick Leads Predators' Rout Over Caps

Grimaldi Puts Capitals Through Spin Cycle

Filppula Scores Overtime Game-Winner For Islanders

Zucker's Backhand Wins Shootout For Wild

Hoffman Delivers Goal of the Year Candidate

Stamkos Produces Pretty Assist On Palat Goal

Kotkaniemi Scores Off Beautiful Toe Drag

Letang Goes Top Shelf in San Jose

Arvidsson's Hat Trick Lifts Nashville In Statement Win

Nashville's locker room was full of compliments for Arvidsson after he produced three of Nashville's seven goals in the rout of the defending Stanley Cup champion.

No matter who was asked about Arvidsson, a similar theme was brought up regarding his work ethic during every shift.

"He was a big difference-maker tonight," Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said, per the team's official website, "He plays the same way every night, and tonight he was able to chip in three and his line was good. Viktor is a guy that never stops, and he competed from start to finish."

"He just plays so hard, throws his body on the line every night," Nashville's Nick Bonino said, per the team's website. "You can always get behind guys like that. He scores so often, so it's fun seeing a smile come down the line. He made some big goals tonight."

Arvidsson's relentless nature on the ice has inspired teammates like Rocco Grimaldi, who is also undersized, per The Athletic's John Glennon.

The hat-trick was Arvidsson's first of the season, and it marked his highest point total in a single game since his return from injury December 27.

The victory handed the Predators a nice boost of confidence against a team they don't see often during the regular season.

In its two meetings with the Capitals, Nashville outscored Washington 13-5, which is a good sign for the Predators if they run into Alex Ovechkin and Co. in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuesday's win also turned things around for Nashville, who lost the final two games of its recent six-game road trip, ahead of Thursday's critical game at home with the Jets.

Brossoit Shines In Net For Jets In Victory Over Vegas

Brossoit doesn't receive much playing time in between the pipes for Winnipeg, but he's taken advantage of his opportunities when he's taken to the ice.

After Tuesday's triumph over Vegas, Brossoit is 10-1 in 11 starts and he's conceded three goals in his last three appearances.

During his 44-save performance, Brossoit turned away 26 shots in the second period, which set the Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period, per the team's official Twitter account.

The 25-year-old goalie admitted Vegas gave him the toughest test he's faced all season, and he'll use Tuesday's showing as yet another confidence boost.

"It was the toughest team I've played this season so far," Brossoit said, per the team's official website. "To go out there and perform and feel the way I did, it's definitely an added boost of confidence for me right now."

Although he's been a reliable backup for the Jets, Brossoit shouldn't experience a massive uptick in minutes anytime soon since Connor Hellebuyck is Winnipeg's starter in net.

What Brossoit's performance reinforces is Winnipeg's goalie depth, which it will rely on during the push for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when Hellebuyck is rested.

Currently, Winnipeg is one of five teams at the top of the Western Conference with over 60 points, and it sits two back of Calgary for the highest point total in the West.

Wednesday NHL Schedule

Colorado at Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

Boston at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET)

Buffalo at Calgary (9:30 p.m. ET)

Edmonton at Vancouver (10 p.m. ET)

San Jose at Arizona (10 p.m. ET)

