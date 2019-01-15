Adrian Beltre on Kyler Murray Playing in NFL and MLB: 'Why Not?'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball while warming up before an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Newly retired Major League Baseball star Adrian Beltre would like to see Kyler Murray become a two-sport star. 

Asked by TMZ Sports about Murray's potential to become a superstar in either MLB or the NFL, Beltre didn't try to pin the reigning Heisman Trophy winner into a single box. 

"He can do both," Beltre said. "Why not?"

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, there is "no possibility" Murray would play football and baseball at the same time due to the demands of trying to learn and play quarterback in the NFL. 

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who played both sports during his career, told SportsCenter's Cari Champion that he would play baseball if he was in Murray's shoes:

Murray took the first step toward starting a football career Monday by declaring for the 2019 NFL draft. It doesn't guarantee he's going to opt out of his contract with the Oakland Athletics, who made him the ninth overall pick in last year's draft. 

The next step for Murray will come next month when he has to decide between reporting to Oakland's spring training in Arizona on Feb. 15 or attend the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 26.

