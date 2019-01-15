Terrell Owens Calls 'Ridiculous' 1st-Ballot Hall of Fame Snub a 'Travesty'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One year after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Terrell Owens is still bitter about having had to wait for his enshrinement.

Appearing on Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series (h/t TMZ Sports), Owens spoke about why he didn't get into the Hall of Fame until his third year of eligibility.

"That c-word...character, which a lot of the voters kinda added to the mix of the criteria of inducting guys," Owens said. "It should be about your body of work and your accomplishments."

Owens wasn't the first Hall of Famer who had to wait multiple years before being elected. Charles Haley, who is one of only two players in NFL history to win five Super Bowls, was a finalist for six straight years before finally being voted in as part of the 2015 class.

Other notable wide receivers who weren't voted into the Hall of Fame on their first ballot include Michael Irvin (third year), Cris Carter (sixth year) and Art Monk (eighth year).

After being forced to wait three years for his induction, Owens had his revenge on the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees by hosting his own induction ceremony at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.