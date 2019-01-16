NFL Draft 2019: Updated Mock Draft for Nation's Top Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Nick Bosa has game-changing talent, and he remains on top of our latest draft board.

Bosa quickly realized where he stood in this year's draft season, and he decided to sit out the majority of the 2018 college football season after suffering a core injury at Ohio State so he could concentrate his efforts on getting healthy and preparing for the NFL draft.

It seems likely that Bosa has an excellent chance of holding on to his status as the likely No. 1 pick as long as no additional health factors are discovered and that off-the-field issues are not unearthed.

However, the big news concerns Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who has officially announced that he is entering the draft.

Murray has a strong baseball option as he has already been drafted by the Oakland A's and has received a signing bonus of $4.6 million.

However, Murray has a long way to go before he plays Major League Baseball, while he appears to be a sure-fire first-round pick in the NFL who will have a chance to have a huge impact in the NFL fairly quickly.

Here's a look at our mock draft, and we take a look at some of the top potential picks who have a chance to be stars at the next level.

NFL Mock Draft — First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler, Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

21. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Draft order from Tankathon.

QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Murray followed in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma and proved to be a dominant quarterback for the Sooners. One of the things working in Murray's favor was his baseball status. Since he had signed a contract with a substantial bonus, he could play football without having to worry about his future livelihood.

It seemed that he would play one year of football for the Sooners and then proceed with his baseball career by starting off in the minor leagues and see where he could go from there. But he exceeded all expectations as he put up spectacular numbers in the Oklahoma offense.

Murray used his remarkable athleticism and NFL-caliber arm to pass for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while running for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While he has no guarantees of becoming a star in either sport, his route seems more direct in the NFL. He has shown he has the skills to compete at the NFL level at the most important position in the game, and he is a tremendously exciting player.

However, Murray lacks the size that many teams are looking for at the quarterback position. He is 5'10" and 195 pounds, and many of the top quarterbacks are 6'4" or taller and weigh 220 pounds or more. The lack of size does not mean Murray won't succeed, but it is clearly an obstacle that he will have to overcome.

While he is a brilliant athlete, he has much to work on in baseball, as he has not proved himself as a hitter to this point.

He hit .120 in 2017 for the Sooners with 20 strikeouts in 49 at bats. He improved quite a bit in 2018, as he hit .296 with 10 home runs and 47 runs batted in, but he still struck out 56 times in 189 at bats. He tends to struggle when trying to hit the slider.

Murray would start out at the low minor-league level if he opts for baseball, and it could take three or four years to advance to the Major League level.

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Haskins had a sensational season with the Buckeyes, and the third-year sophomore has decided that this is the optimum time to begin his NFL career. He appears to have an excellent chance at being drafted early in the first round.

The 21-year-old has the tools and the pedigree to succeed at the next level and become the first quarterback selected in the 2019 Draft.

Haskins does not have any of the size issues that impact Murray, as he checks in at 6'3" and 220 pounds. While he is not at gifted athletically as Murray, he has the kind of arm talent that NFL scouts and some coaches dream about.

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in the 2018 season, both of which were Big Ten records. He closed his career by completing 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State's Rose Bowl victory over Washington.

More than the numbers, Haskins has excellent touch on his throws, reads defenses well and will not panic under pressure. He also has the requisite arm strength to get the ball downfield and hit big plays.

OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky

It's hard not be impressed by Allen based on the season he had with the Wildcats in 2018.

Allen has remarkable size for the position at 6'5" and 260 pounds, and he moves extremely well. Allen had 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks last season, and he won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation's best defensive player.

He is a remarkably hard hitter who forced five fumbles and recovered two more last season. Allen has the speed to get around the corner and nail the quarterback or ball carrier form the outside, and he also has the power to cause damage when rushing from the interior.

The most promising aspect to Allen's game may be the improvement he made this season. He added speed, got substantially stronger and learned how to hold the edge when battling big offensive tackles.

He also learned how to turn his intensity up a notch if he knew he had a physical edge. Once he would make a big play, he had an unstoppable characteristic to his game.



If he can sustain his improvement at the NFL level, he would appear to have a brilliant career in front of him.