Kyler Murray Opts for Football, Declares for NFL Draft

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist IJanuary 15, 2019

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has declared for the NFL draft. Is this officially the end of his baseball career? Watch the video above for the latest on the multisport star.

