Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Nashville Predators (27-16-4) will look to end a two-game skid in a somewhat favorable spot on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals (27-13-5) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Predators are coming off a 6-3 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday while the Stanley Cup champion Capitals are playing the second game of a back-to-back situation and lost the last time under that scenario.

NHL betting line: The Predators opened as -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL odds

Yes, Washington fell 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in the second game of a back-to-back on January 4, but the team had won three straight previously in that situation.

The Capitals lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home on Monday and head back there for a Friday matchup against the New York Islanders.

Prior to a 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Saturday, they had put together a three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by a 12-7 margin.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL odds

Nashville is riding a five-game series winning streak over Washington, including a 6-3 road victory as a small underdog the last time the teams met on December 31.

In fact, the Predators have outscored the Capitals 16-9 in the past three meetings combined, with the over cashing each time.

The Predators just completed a six-game road trip at 3-3 as well and remain one of the league's best home teams with a 15-7 mark this season.

Capitals vs. Predators NHL betting pick

Washington has not only struggled against Nashville recently but also when playing Western Conference teams overall.

The Capitals are just 1-6 in their last seven games versus opponents from the West, including four consecutive losses. That is especially surprising considering how they dominated the last four games of last year's Stanley Cup Final.

Take Nashville to extend its series winning streak with another victory Tuesday.

OddsShark computer pick: 3.7-1.9, Predators (Get NHL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in nine of Washington's last 13 games.

Nashville is 6-2 in its last eight games at home.

The total has gone under in five of Nashville's last seven games at home.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.