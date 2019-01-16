Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Wednesday's Draw

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Defending Australian Open champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki advanced into Round 3 of the competition with minimal fuss on Wednesday.

Federer was made to work hard at times against Dan Evans in his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory. Wozniacki was a much more comfortable winner, getting the best of Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3.

Later in the day, men's second seed Rafael Nadal was last on Rod Laver Arena and secured a straight sets win over Matthew Ebden.

Angelique Kerber, who won Wimbledon in 2018, had little issue overcoming Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The shock of the day came in the men's draw, as fifth seed Kevin Anderson was eliminated by American 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe, with the underdog battling back after losing the first set to win in four.

Selected Men's Singles Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Matthew Ebden, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(3) Roger Federer bt. Dan Evans, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3

Frances Tiafoe bt. (5) Kevin Anderson, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

(6) Marin Cilic bt. Mackenzie McDonald, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4

(10) Karen Khachanov bt. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

(14) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Viktor Troicki, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

(18) Diego Schwartzman bt. Denis Kudla, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4

(20) Nikoloz Basilashvili bt. Stefano Travaglia, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Selected Women's Singles Results

(2) Angelique Kerber bt. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 6-3

(3) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Johanna Larsson, 6-1, 6-3

(5) Sloane Stephens bt. Timea Babos, 6-3, 6-1

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-1, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (9) Kiki Bertens, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

(11) Aryna Sabalenka bt. Katie Boulter, 6-3, 6-4

(15) Ashleigh Barty bt. Yafan Wang, 6-2, 6-3

(19) Caroline Garcia bt. Zoe Hives, 6-3, 6-3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt. (20) Anett Kontaveit, 6-3, 6-3

Wednesday Recap

Fred Lee/Getty Images

For Federer, this kind of match early in the competition would have been welcomed, as Evans pushed the Swiss throughout.

The first two sets were tight affairs, with the defending champion forced into a tiebreak on both occasions. In each, he was eventually able to show his class and win the set, but it was the kind of challenge that will ensure Federer is battle-hardened heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

Afterwards, the Swiss praised Evans' display and said he was happy with his own performance, too:

The big surprise in the men's draw saw 2018 Wimbledon finalist Anderson slump to a surprising loss to Tiafoe.

The big-serving South African has been a regular in the latter stages of Grand Slam events in the last couple of years, having made it to the U.S. Open final in 2017 and Wimbledon final in 2018, but he was nowhere near his best.

Great credit must go to Tiafoe for his fightback, and it was clear just how much the 20-year-old enjoyed the victory:

In the women's bracket, Wozniacki turned in the kind of performance you'd expect from a champion, as she coasted past Larsson and into Round 3.

Tennis journalist Abigail Johnson has been impressed by the way the Dane has started the defence of her title, although she noted things are now set to get tougher for the third seed:

Kerber has saved her best for Grand Slam events as of late and produced another clinical display on Wednesday to get past Haddad Maia. The German overwhelmed her opponent at times with her durability and produced some sizzling winners.

Meanwhile, ninth seed Kiki Bertens was the biggest name to be eliminated from the women's draw, as she was edged out in a deciding set by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.