Antonio Brown Odds: 49ers, Jets, Raiders Favorites for Steelers WR's 2019 Team

Don Wright/Associated Press

Antonio Brown has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers since they drafted him in 2010, but the AFC North team is well behind other squads in Las Vegas' eyes when it comes to likely 2019 landing spots.

B/R Betting shared the latest odds from Bookmaker for where Brown will play next season, and the San Francisco 49ers paced the field at +200 (bet $100 to win $200). The New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals also come in ahead of the Steelers:

This comes after Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Brown requested a trade in light of his "issues" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin. The wide receiver did not play in his team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a must-win clash to keep the Steelers' playoff hopes alive at the time.

It is notable the 49ers have the most favorable odds since San Francisco great Jerry Rice said Brown "wants to come here really bad" after a Facetime conversation with the four-time All-Pro, per 95.7 The Game.

Brown would give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a clear-cut top option entering the 2019 season as he returns from a torn ACL.

Elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network listed the 49ers, Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos as four teams that could be interested in Brown.

It appears Brown will eventually suit up for a different team seeing how Steelers president Art Rooney II said "all other options are on the table" except for releasing him and added it is "hard to envision" the seven-time Pro Bowler still on the roster by July's training camp, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Whichever team gets Brown will have someone who is on the short list in discussions for the best wide receiver in the league. In 2018, he tallied 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns in his sixth straight season with more than 1,200 receiving yards and 100 catches.

He is 30 years old but has shown no signs of slowing, which could be good news for the 49ers, Jets or Raiders.