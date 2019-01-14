NFL Draft 2019: Selection Order and Mock Draft Post-Divisional Round

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Not only are conference championship matchups are set, the end of the Divisional Round means four more selections are locked in for the 2019 NFL draft.

While the NFL world looks forward to those exciting title games, the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles are now in offseason mode.

That's not at all, either. The Oakland Raiders have finalized their first-round positions because of the Cowboys' loss.

For good measure, this is the final mock draft before the early declaration period is over. Star college underclassmen must make their official decision by Jan. 14. The NFL is still working toward the Super Bowl, but draft season is about to get real.

2019 Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

15. Washington: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

*29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

*30. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

*31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

*32. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

* - playoff results will determine order

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

When a player passes up first-round money, it's a calculated risk. Sometimes, that decision doesn't go as hoped. Clelin Ferrell, though, solidified his draft stock as a redshirt junior.

Once again, the defensive end was an absolute star. For the second straight year, he earned first-team AP All-America honors. Ferrell paced Clemson with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, both of which were among the top-10 marks nationally.

The Green Bay Packers desperately―oh, so desperately―need to upgrade their pass rush. Nick Perry has never played a full season, and an aging Clay Matthews probably won't be re-signed anyway.

In short: There's unacceptable depth at defensive end.

Pending his performance in the NFL Scouting Combine, Ferrell has a real chance to rise even higher. But if he slides into the teens, Green Bay should sprint to the podium with Ferrell on a card.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Although the safety seemed to heavily consider returning for his senior year, Deionte Thompson elected to pursue the pros.

It's a smart choice.

2018 marked his first campaign as a starter, and Thompson turned in a first-team All-SEC effort. He recorded 78 tackles―which ranked second on the team―with 3.5 stops for loss, also forcing three fumbles and intercepting two passes.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are expected to lose All-Pro talent Earl Thomas from the back end. Thompson would provide immediate depth while challenging for a first-string job.

Seattle also must address a subpar offensive line, so moving in that direction is perfectly reasonable. Recent history, however, suggests the Seahawks won't take a blocker in Round 1.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Colts surged from a 1-5 record to a wild-card berth at 10-6 behind a healthy Andrew Lock and surprising defense. Now, their quarterback needs a favorite secondary wideout.

While T.Y. Hilton can shoulder a heavy burden, only tight end Eric Ebron also crested the 500-yard mark. Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman offer acceptable depth, but none of those targets have proven themselves as No. 2 options.

Indy shouldn't have a shortage of possibilities in April.

Hakeem Butler stands out as a physical playmaker the Colts simply don't have at the position. Listed at 6'6" and 225 pounds, he's three inches taller than any player on Indy's 2018 roster.

As a junior, he amassed 60 catches for 1,318 yards―that 22-yard average ranked third in the nation―and nine scores. Butler should be―both literally and figuratively―a huge target for the Colts.

