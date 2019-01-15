2019 NFL Draft: Identifying This Year's Biggest Projects

0 of 8

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

No matter the year, the NFL draft is big on risks and short on sure things. Even a supposed "safe pick" can turn into disappointment. Teams are more likely to choose a player based on his ceiling than his floor, which is why they frequently take NFL projects on the first two days of the draft.

These projects have the potential to become stars at the NFL level but are unpolished, unproven or otherwise incomplete as pro-style football players. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a prime example. He oozed raw potential as a rookie, but he still has a lot of growing to do as a passer heading into Year 2.

We're here to examine some of the biggest projects in the 2019 draft—players who could go in the first three rounds but will need time to develop into quality starters. We'll examine the players themselves, where they need to progress and what their upside might be.