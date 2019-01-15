2019 NFL Draft: Identifying This Year's Biggest Projects

2019 NFL Draft: Identifying This Year's Biggest ProjectsJanuary 15, 2019
No matter the year, the NFL draft is big on risks and short on sure things. Even a supposed "safe pick" can turn into disappointment. Teams are more likely to choose a player based on his ceiling than his floor, which is why they frequently take NFL projects on the first two days of the draft.
These projects have the potential to become stars at the NFL level but are unpolished, unproven or otherwise incomplete as pro-style football players. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a prime example. He oozed raw potential as a rookie, but he still has a lot of growing to do as a passer heading into Year 2.
We're here to examine some of the biggest projects in the 2019 draft—players who could go in the first three rounds but will need time to develop into quality starters. We'll examine the players themselves, where they need to progress and what their upside might be.
QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
This draft isn't expected to be heavy on quarterback talent, which is why Buffalo's Tyree Jackson could move into the first three rounds. He has good size at 6'7" and 245 pounds, and he has intriguing arm strength.
However, Jackson has just one full season of starting experience and played in a lower tier of competition during his time at Buffalo. He has also struggled with accuracy, completing just over 55 percent of his passes in 2018.
It's going to take time for Jackson to adjust to the level of competition the NFL will offer. His ability to fling the ball downfield with ease, however, could make him a starting-caliber player if he does develop. Teams will get a good look at just how much of a project Jackson is at the Senior Bowl.
"We didn't anticipate Jackson coming out, but our goal will always be to add the best prospects," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in announcing the addition of Jackson to the South team.
QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has an intriguing skill set that could have a team taking a chance on Day 2. A fantastic running quarterback—Fitzgerald rushed for 1,121 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018—he has enough arm talent to keep defenses honest.
With Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen showing that the dual-threat quarterback does still work in the NFL, teams may view Fitzgerald as a project to develop for the future while also serving in a Taysom Hill-like role in the offense. Of course, someone might also bite on Fitzgerald hoping he can emerge as well as fellow Bulldog Dak Prescott did.
Still, it's going to take time and a lot of work for Fitzgerald to develop into an NFL starter. He has accuracy issues and struggles with deep throws and turnovers. Fitzgerald completed just over 51 percent of his passes at Mississippi, a lower clip than Allen did at Wyoming in 2017, and he doesn't possess the tantalizing arm strength Allen does.
WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman is likely to go within the first three rounds because of his elite speed. Hardman is a true burner who averaged 15.7 yards per reception, 20.1 yards per punt return and 25.2 yards per kick return in 2018.
NFL teams love speed. Just look at the draft position of 2017 No. 9 overall pick John Ross (4.22-second combine 40) for proof.
However, Hardman needs to add a lot of polish to his game to become a top-tier receiver at the NFL level. He wasn't asked to run a wide variety of routes in Georgia's offense, and he didn't have the cleanest routes on the ones he was asked to run. Much like Ross, Hardman is likely to be a limited player early on.
Can Hardman develop into a great all-around receiver? Sure, but it isn't going to happen overnight.
OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor certainly looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. He is a hulking 6'5" and 334 pounds, and his experience going against SEC pass-rushers could propel him into the first round of the draft.
This is why Taylor decided to skip his senior year and enter the draft.
However, Taylor doesn't possess elite athleticism, and he's going to have to work on his technique if he's going to be a high-level starter at tackle. His sloppiness at Florida showed against top competition. Size and power are great, but the lack of quick feet and sound fundamentals could force him to guard in the NFL—much like former Florida State tackle Cameron Erving.
Erving didn't become a starting-caliber guard until his fourth season and his second team. Whether he ends up as a tackle or a guard, Taylor is likely to be a project in his first couple of seasons.
DT Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
We've become accustomed to seeing Alabama defenders enter the NFL ready to play and thrive from Day 1. Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs isn't that kind of player. While Buggs has shown flashes against strong competition, he relies more on his size (6'4", 292 lbs) and raw physical ability than technique or savvy.
As a prospect, Buggs is relatively raw. He struggles to get around blockers on the edge, and he doesn't have a lot of countermoves in his arsenal. While Buggs can power through inferior offensive linemen, experienced NFL veterans will be able to handle him when his first move fails.
If Buggs is going to be a high-level defender, he's going to have to work on his speed, his range, his motor and his ability to fight after the first step. Still, his size and his Alabama pedigree will likely get him drafted on Day 2.
Edge-Rusher Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
Sack artists are always a hot commodity, so teams are going to take a chance on Old Dominion edge-rusher Oshane Ximines sooner than later in the draft. Ximines racked up 12.0 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss in 2018, and those numbers are going to raise eyebrows.
However, Ximines is relatively unimpressive as an athlete, and he doesn't overwhelm with size (6'4", 255 lbs). If he's asked to play outside in a 3-4 scheme, it's likely to take time for him to adapt to NFL coverage schemes and speed.
Ximines brings a lot of energy to the field, and if he's only asked to go after the quarterback, he can be an effective player. However, he may not have the physical traits to be a full-time rusher, and he's a project as an all-around defender.
LB Cameron Smith, USC
Linebacker Cameron Smith is likely to end up in the Day 2 conversation. The off-ball linebacker position has started to gain more attention in the NFL with guys like Darius Leonard and Leighton Vander Esch starring in 2018. Smith has good size (6'2", 250 lbs) and played against a strong level of competition.
He is a strong in-the-box run defender who amassed 81 total tackles in 2018.
What makes Smith a project is his lack of coverage ability. He struggles to shadow pass-catchers in both man and zone, and he doesn't always make the tackle when going against players in space. Smith has a lot of work to do to be anything more than a two-down defender in the NFL.
CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has some attention-grabbing traits. He has the size (6'2", 190 lbs) to play NFL corner on the outside, and he has good ball skills (12 pass breakups in 2018) and athleticism. If he develops properly, Ya-Sin could be an eventual starter.
However, that will take time. He didn't face the highest level of competition at Temple, and he played in an even lower tier before arriving there. He transferred from Presbyterian College after the program stopped giving scholarships in preparation for its move to the Pioneer Football League.
At least moving to Temple helped raise Ya-Sin's draft profile.
"My mom always said things happen for a reason," Ya-Sin told Mike Kern of The Athletic.
In addition to adjusting to the NFL's level of competition, Ya-Sin needs to develop his footwork and his tackling ability. On film, he appears to get crossed-up by precision route-running, and that's an issue that takes time to correct.