Alabama LB Mack Wilson Officially Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Mack Wilson is heading to the 2019 NFL draft.

He announced as much with a Twitter message on Sunday, saying in part, "it has been an amazing three years at the University of Alabama, competing for three national championships and winning one."

A number of playmakers from the SEC champions have declared for the 2019 NFL draft, leaving head coach Nick Saban and Co. in a position where they will be reloading for next year.

Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser provided a roundup of names, noting safety Deionte Thompson, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., cornerback Saivion Smith, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams all declared early.

Wilson played 14 games this season and finished with 65 total tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and a sack. He helped the Crimson Tide defense finish fourth in the country in points allowed per game and 10th in yards allowed per game.

According to Matt Miller's latest big board rankings, Wilson is the third-best linebacker prospect behind only LSU's Devin White and Michigan's Devin Bush. Wilson was also listed as the best run-stopper among all the linebacker prospects.

He is a potential first- or second-rounder who can help an NFL defense plug run holes with his physicality as soon as his rookie season.