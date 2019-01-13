T.Y. Hilton Needs 'a Few Months' of Rest for Ankle Injury, Will Avoid Surgery

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton told reporters Saturday he will not need surgery on his injured ankle.

“I finally get to rest,” Hilton said following the Colts' AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “It needs rest.”

Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan noted Hilton will need a "few months" to recover.

“I’ve got a low and a high ankle sprain on one ankle,” Hilton said. “I’m dealing with two injuries in one, which is pretty tough.”

