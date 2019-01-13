NFL Rumors: New Coach Contracts Preparing for Potential Work Stoppage in 2021

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly structuring its coaching contracts to prepare for a work stoppage in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the language in contracts signed by new hires this offseason has offsets in the event of a work stoppage after the current collective bargaining agreement expires. Schefter reported coaches and teams expect "some type of disruption."

The NFL and NFLPA struck a 10-year labor agreement following a lockout in 2011. However, relations between league management and ownership has only grown increasingly strained—particularly over matters like player punishment and the national anthem controversy.

