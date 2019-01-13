NFL Rumors: New Coach Contracts Preparing for Potential Work Stoppage in 2021

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly structuring its coaching contracts to prepare for a work stoppage in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the language in contracts signed by new hires this offseason has offsets in the event of a work stoppage after the current collective bargaining agreement expires. Schefter reported coaches and teams expect "some type of disruption."

The NFL and NFLPA struck a 10-year labor agreement following a lockout in 2011. However, relations between league management and ownership has only grown increasingly strained—particularly over matters like player punishment and the national anthem controversy.

       

