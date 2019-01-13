2019 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Nick Bosa is a force to be reckoned with on the football field.

The pass-rushing specialist who played just three games with Ohio State this season also appears to have the best chance of getting selected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in late April.

He is a game-changing player who has the size, strength, athletic ability, and hunger to dominate at the next level. If all of his medicals and off-the-field examinations hold up, Bosa should be able to hold onto his slot as the likely top pick, but there is a long time to go before draft positions get locked down.

Bosa missed time because of a core injury, and while that injury has healed and he could have returned to the Buckeyes this season, he chose to prepare for the draft and an NFL career.

While that makes sense from a business perspective, it's a question that scouts and general managers are sure to ask Bosa about during the interview process at the Scouting Combine and during individual meetings.

Does he truly love football and is he devoted to the game, or does he just want the big pay day? The way he answers that question could have an impact on the way teams mark their final draft boards.

Here's a look at the current draft order based on the results of the divisional playoffs. The final four spots of the draft are still to be determined, based on the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

We also take a more detailed look at three of the potential first-round picks in addition to Bosa.

1st-Round Draft Order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. Green Bay Packers (via NO)

Note: Picks 29 through 32 yet to be determined via playoff outcomes.

Draft order per Tankathon.com.

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Haskins put together some eye-catching numbers throughout his career at Ohio State and he has an excellent chance to be the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6'3", 220-pound Haskins concluded his college career by throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Washington in the Rose Bowl. Haskins completed the season with 4,843 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes, setting Big Ten records in both categories.

He averaged 345.9 passing yards per game and completed 69.8 percent of his passes.

In addition to those numbers, Haskins has the calm demeanor of an efficient NFL quarterback. He has the ability to read his progressions, find the open receiver and deliver the ball on time and accurately.

Obviously, there will still be quite a bit to learn and the competition will be dramatically better, but Haskins has the look of a winning professional quarterback.

FS Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Thompson made it official Sunday, as he announced he would be leaving Alabama and entering the NFL Draft.

The move is not a surprise because Thompson is such a talented athlete and was an effective player in the Crimson Tide secondary. He has ideal size and range at the position at 6'2" and 198 pounds.

Thompson was a highly recruited player when he decided to go to Alabama, and because the Crimson Tide has so many top-level athletes, he had to wait his turn before he got a chance to be a full-time starter. That opportunity came in 2018, and he responded with a sensational season.

Thompson had 78 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He is very solid in coverage, but his greatest strength is his ability to take the proper angle when it comes to bringing down running backs or receivers.

Dalton Miller of CowboysWire analyzed Thompson in October, and he reported that the defensive back's length and aggressiveness were noteworthy characteristics.

Thompson has an excellent chance to be drafted in the top half of the first round.

OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky

Allen has been climbing draft boards in recent weeks, and it starts with his impressive size at 6'5" and 230 pounds. Along with that size, Allen is an impressive athlete who can chase plays sideline-to-sideline, and also make things happen in the backfield.

He had an excellent 2018 season with 88 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. Allen demonstrated his ability to be a game-changing player by forcing five fumbles and recovering two opponents' fumbles.

Allen earned the Ronnie Lott Award for his performance this season, and the former 49er Hall of Famer gave the Kentucky star his endorsement.

"He’s going to play in the National Football League," Lott said, per Matt Maiocco of NBCSports.com. "He’s someone I know for a fact he's going to make a team better because of all the elements that he brings.”

Allen appears to be a sure-fire top-10 pick, and he could go as high as No. 2 to the 49ers at this point.