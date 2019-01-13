NFL Draft 2019: Updated Order and Mock Draft After Saturday's Divisional Results

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft order became clearer Saturday, as two more teams were eliminated from the playoffs.

Indianapolis will pick either at No. 25 or No. 26 after falling to Kansas City in the divisional round Saturday.

Once the other two divisional round losers are determined, the Colts will know their exact selection, as will Sunday's eliminated teams.

Dallas was also bounced from the postseason Saturday, but it doesn't have a first-round pick to look forward since it traded the selection to Oakland in exchange for Amari Cooper.

Although the Raiders aren't in ideal positions with the picks they received from Dallas and Chicago, they now have an idea of where they'll be picking and which prospects to go after.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSY

9. Buffalo Bills: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

26. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Draft Will Be Affected By Murray's Decision

Most of the draft attention at the moment surrounds the potential decision made by Kyler Murray.

The Heisman Trophy winner planned to play baseball after his junior season at Oklahoma, but since he played so well with the Sooners, his NFL draft stock grew.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Wednesday that Murray is expected to declare for April's draft.

Murray's decision is significant because the quarterback class is much weaker than it was a year ago.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Teams like the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins could be in the market for a quarterback when the draft rolls around, which is why Murray's presence is intriguing.

Currently, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is looked at as the top quarterback prospect, with Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones also receiving first-round consideration.

If Murray declares for the draft and teams believe he is a first-round talent, the draft board at quarterback will be altered.

If the Oklahoma quarterback declares, the trade market could heat up as well, which could benefit teams like Arizona, San Francisco and the New York Jets, who could earn more draft picks by trading down with franchises in need of a quarterback.

Of course, none of this can happen until Murray officially puts his name in the draft pool, but if he does, the complexion of the top 10 should change based off the needs of certain teams.

Raiders Aware Of Where They'll Be Picking In 1st Round

Jon Gruden's wheeling and dealing with his star players during the 2018 season resulted in two late first-round picks.

Making deals with Chicago and Dallas required a certain amount of risk, and the trades backfired a bit on the Raiders because the Bears and Cowboys unexpectedly qualified for the postseason.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Bears and Cowboys won their respective divisions and landed the Raiders spots in the final third of the first round.

After Chicago's loss in the wild-card round, the Raiders landed the No. 24 pick, and they'll select anywhere from No. 26 to No. 28 after Dallas' divisional-round defeat Saturday.

Although they aren't the picks they expected to have, the Raiders can still make plenty of improvements to their roster.

The wise move for the Raiders would be to reinforce their defense and add a skill position player for quarterback Derek Carr to work with at the back end of the first round.

Taking offensive tackle Jonah Williams at No. 4 would be a great selection for the Raiders, who need to do a better job of protecting Carr.

One other option for the Raiders is to package their last two first-round selections in a trade to move up in the first round if there's a prospect still available that they value.

No matter which way you look at it, the Raiders are in a good spot to improve their roster and take a step up from the 2018 campaign.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.