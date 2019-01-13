Eagles vs. Saints: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2019 NFC Divisional Game

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In order to keep the dream of repeating as Super Bowl champion alive, the Philadelphia Eagles must avenge a regular-season loss against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL divisional round Sunday.

In Week 11, the Saints steamrolled through the Eagles defense by scoring 48 points inside the Superdome.

Since the deflating loss in New Orleans, the Eagles are 6-1 and have discovered confidence behind the re-emergence of backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Although the Eagles have turned into the sexy underdog pick to reach Super Bowl 53, Sean Payton's Saints are the No. 1 seed in the NFC for a reason, and they have an opportunity to make a statement in Sunday's divisional-round finale.

Eagles vs. Saints Information

Date: Sunday, January 13

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

In addition to Fox, the game can be viewed on FuboTV.

Predictions

Brees Torches Philadelphia Secondary

In his last meeting with Philadelphia, Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns against a depleted Eagles secondary.

At that point in time, the Eagles were reeling from injuries to their secondary and the replacements simply weren't good enough.

Although the Eagles improved greatly in the defensive backfield over the last few games, they still have backups going up against one of the best quarterbacks of all-time.

Philadelphia will point to the success players like Avonte Maddox and CreVon LeBlanc had versus the Bears to counter the argument against Brees' success, but the Eagles defensive backs will regress to the mean Sunday.

Brees will hurt the Eagles defensive backs by getting them to bite on pump fakes, which leads to long gains for Michael Thomas and the rest of the Saints receiving corps.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

In the November 18 victory over the Eagles, TreQuan Smith did the most damage of the New Orleans receivers, as he hauled in 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown, while Thomas added 92 yards on four receptions.

If you add in Ted Ginn Jr., who was injured in November, to the mix, the Saints have a few options that can take the top off the defense with their speed.

Once the receivers catch a few deep passes from Brees, the New Orleans signal-caller has the chance to open up the short passing game by getting running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara involved.

The well-rounded approach in the passing game will cause too much confusion in the Eagles secondary, and it'll help the Saints open up a sizable advantage by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

Foles Turns In Okay Performance As Postseason Magic Runs Out

What Foles has done over the last four postseason games is nothing short of remarkable.

However, the magic has to run out at some point and Sunday will mark the end of successful streak that earned Foles a good amount of money next season.

As he did against Chicago, Foles will play well enough to keep the Eagles within reach of the Saints, but his performance won't be good enough to send his team into the NFC Championship.

Foles' biggest downfall is his propensity for throwing interceptions, and he's thrown three picks in his last two games, both of which were on the road.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Inside a hostile environment at the Superdome, Foles will once again make a few costly mistakes, but this time around, his opponent will take full advantage of the turnovers.

Foles got away with the two interceptions versus the Bears because he was bailed out by the Eagles defense, and in Washington the week before, the Redskins produced a far from competent offensive showing and failed to challenge Philadelphia in any capacity.

Since Foles has shown he's more than capable of leading the Eagles down the field in tough situations, he'll produce at least one second-half scoring drive to keep the game somewhat interesting.

While Foles' comeback attempt will be fun to watch from the neutral perspective, the turnovers he continues to commit on the road dooms the Eagles' hopes of repeating.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.