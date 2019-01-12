NFL Playoffs 2019: TV Coverage and Predictions for All AFC, NFC Divisional Games

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New England Patriots haven't lost in the divisional round since the 2010 season. This doesn't mean fans should just skip their game on Sunday afternoon, though, because the Los Angeles Chargers are going to present a very real challenge.

All four games this weekend are going to be good. A strong defense and running game give the Dallas Cowboys a real shot at slowing the Los Angeles Rams offense. The Indianapolis Colts can use the same formula in Kansas City to knock off the Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles got blown out the last time they faced the New Orleans Saints, but they're a different team now with Nick Foles under center.

Skipping any of this weekend's games will be a regrettable decision. We're here to ensure you avoid it. We'll run down the full television schedule for the divisional round.

We'll also examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark, make score predictions for each contest and dig into some of the latest playoff news.

2019 NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: KC -5, 56.5

Prediction: Colts 30, Chiefs 27

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: LAR -7, 48.5

Prediction: Rams 28, Cowboys 24

Sunday, January 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

When: 1:05 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: NE -4, 47.5

Prediction: Patriots 26, Chargers 22

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: NO -8, 51.5

Prediction: Saints 31, Eagles 22

Conference Championship Game Predictions

AFC: Patriots 27, Colts 26

NFC: Saints 33, Rams 26

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.

Weather to be a Factor in Kansas City



The Chiefs generally have a notable home-field advantage at Arrowhead. The stadium is always full, and there is no place louder when the crowd is in a frenzy. Arrowhead holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium in the world.

The weather, though, may have a big impact on that advantage. The snow continues to fall as the game approaches:

This winter weather may actually give the Colts an advantage. They're built to win with strong defense and a stronger running game—Indianapolis rushed for 200 yards against the Houston Texans last week—and that's exactly what you need to do on the road in bad weather.

While the Chiefs are capable of moving the ball with running backs Damien Williams and Spencer Ware, the centerpiece of the offense is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The snow will slow the Indianapolis pass rush, but it's also going to slow the Chiefs receivers.

Despite having a strong overall advantage at Arrowhead, the Chiefs are 0-6 there since 1994 in the playoffs. If they push that to 0-7, weather may hold some of the blame.

This Could be it for Jason Kelce

The Eagles are going to have their hands full with the Saints, in large part because of New Orleans' own home-field advantage. Philadelphia lost 48-7 the last time these two teams met. While the Eagles are playing better ball with Foles under center instead of Carson Wentz, it's going to be difficult for them to escape the divisional round with a win.

If the Eagles' postseason ends on Sunday afternoon, so too may the career of center Jason Kelce. According to Al Thompson of ESPN Radio Philadelphia, Kelce is likely to retire at the end of the postseason:

The eight-year veteran has been a mainstay on the Eagles offensive line for the majority of his career. He has twice been named to the Pro Bowl, and he helped anchor last year's Super Bowl-winning line. While center isn't the most glamorous position in football, Kelce is a Philadelphia fan favorite.

Might the Eagles be extra motivated to send Kelce off with a trip to the NFC title game? There's no reason to think otherwise.

Saints Feeding off Defensive Energy

The Saints are obviously hoping to send Kelce and the Eagles home with a loss. If they do, the New Orleans defense will likely have had a huge hand in it.

While the Saints are obviously dangerous on offense, it's their defense that has led the team down the stretch. Drew Brees and Co. struggled during the late three-game road trip, but New Orleans survived with a 2-1 record because the defense carried the team.

This is important because New Orleans knows it can lean on the defense if the offense struggles in the postseason. The defense is hungry to show that confidence is warranted.

"When we take the field, we are going to prove we are the best on the field … and that's going against anybody," defensive end Cameron Jordan told Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei in an interview published Friday. "All of our defensive players have the same mindset. We'll take over the run game, make a team one-dimensional, get a couple turnovers and get the ball back to Drew [Brees] and our offense and put our team in the best position to win."

As we previously mentioned, the Saints defense held Philadelphia to just seven points the last time around. If the Eagles only score seven this time, they'll almost certainly be going home with a loss.