Hue Jackson Reportedly Won't Return to Bengals amid Zac Taylor Rumors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Hue Jackson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals is reportedly coming to an end.

Elise Jesse of WLWT Cincinnati cited a source who said Jackson—who the team hired as an assistant in 2018 after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns—will not return under the new head coach.

This comes after Jesse had previously reported the Bengals plan on making Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor their next head coach after the Rams are finished in the playoffs.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

