2019 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

The 2019 NFL draft class is starting to come into complete focus with the declaration deadline for underclassmen arriving Monday.

All eyes in the short term are on Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner was the ninth overall pick in last year's MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics, but Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the A's expect him to declare for the NFL draft.

If Murray does pursue professional football, it could shake up the first round with the Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins leading a QB class otherwise short on high-end upside. For now, let's check out how things are shaping up for Round 1 while the Sooners standout mulls his future.

First-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: Juan Thornhill, SS, Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Martez Ivey, OG, Florida

28. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Oshane Ximines, OLB, Old Dominion

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

32. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Official order of picks 25 through 32 will be determined by results in NFL playoffs.

Breaking Down The Top Selections

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Arizona features a lot of holes to fill after ranking 20th in total defense, 32nd in total offense and finishing with a 3-13 record. That puts the Cards in a position to take the best player available with the top spot, which will likely end up being Bosa.

The 21-year-old Florida native racked up 77 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown across 29 games with the Buckeyes. He tallied four sacks in three appearances in 2018 before undergoing surgery on a core-muscle injury that ended his final season at OSU.

He'll likely need to get through medical testing at the NFL Scouting Combine without any raising any red flags in order to maintain the top spot. Kentucky Wildcats edge rusher Josh Allen made a late-season push to at least get himself in the discussion at No. 1.

Bosa has the potential to become an opposing quarterback's nightmare and, assuming he's back to full strength, he should make an instant impact at the next level.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Allen put his skill set on full display with three sacks in the Wildcats' 27-24 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Afterward, the dynamic linebacker made a bold statement about his draft prospects.

"You all record this, if I don't go No. 1, I don't know who is," he told reporters.

Allen, who had 14 sacks over the previous two seasons, finished his breakout 2018 campaign with 88 total tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended.

His arrival would be a welcome sight for a Niners' pass rusher that tied for 22nd in the NFL with 37 sacks during a 4-12 season.

Adding Allen and getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury would put San Francisco in contention to make one of the biggest record improvements next fall.

3. New York Jets: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets trade down in the top 10 with the goal of adding a couple extra picks if there's interest to move up. There's a drop off in edge-rushing prospects after Bosa and Allen, and that's one of their biggest needs.

So New York could slide down a handful of picks and still land Ferrell or the Florida Gators' Jachai Polite while adding some others draft assets it the process.

New York may also look to get quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in last year's draft, a weapon at wide receiver if it moves down. Based on the current outlook, it doesn't appear there's a wideout worth taking inside the top five.

If the Jets stand pat, they could still end up taking Ferrell. The Clemson star had 27 sacks over his final three years with the Tigers, including 11.5 in 2018. He's not as explosive off the edge as the top two picks, but his production has been steady and it should translate well to the NFL.