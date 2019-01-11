NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Predictions and Odds for Divisional Round

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Eight teams remain as the NFL playoffs enters its divisional round this weekend.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to do it again with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm. They edged the Chicago Bears 16-15 in their wild-card matchup with a little thanks to a slightly tipped field goal off the foot of Cody Parkey to send them to a contest with No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, held off the Seattle Seahawks and will have a date with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

In the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to win back-to-back road games with a showdown against Tom Brady and the Patriots, while Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts head to Kansas City after taking care of the Houston Texans in a rout last week.

Divisional-Round Schedule

All times ET

Saturday, January 12

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Odds: Kansas City (-5), O/U (57.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m., Fox)

Odds: Los Angeles (-7), O/U (49.5)

Sunday, January 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Odds: New England (-4), O/U (48)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (4:40 p.m., Fox)

Odds: New Orleans (-8), O/U (51)

In addition to the broadcast networks, all playoff games can be viewed on FuboTV.



Odds via OddsShark

Predictions

Colts at Chiefs

The playoffs have not been kind to the Chiefs during the Andy Reid era. They are 1-4 and 0-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, but this year seems different, and that is because of Patrick Mahomes.

The first-year starter dazzled with a league-leading 50 touchdown passes on the No. 1-ranked offense in the league.

He goes up against a Colts team that has plenty of momentum from a late-season surge into the playoffs and dismantling the Texans on the road last week.

The biggest variable this time around is that a wintry mix of rain and snow is expected, which could make things ugly.

The Colts have the offensive line and running back Marlon Mack to excel in those conditions, but they are a dome team not used to playing in the elements. It also seems too hard to go against Mahomes at Arrowhead after an MVP-like season.

Chiefs 23, Colts 19

Cowboys at Rams

The Cowboys are feeling good about themselves after defeating a tough Seahawks team at home to advance to the wild-card round, but they face another tall task with the Rams on the road.

Los Angeles should have a healthy Todd Gurley, who has had three weeks to rest up for this game and will be a key factor, especially after some less-than-encouraging performances from Jared Goff toward the end of the season.

The Cowboys were also a team that struggled on the road this season, going 3-5 away from AT&T Stadium. If they can find a way to contain Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald and keep it close, they will have a chance, but that feels like a long shot.

Rams 28, Cowboys 17

Chargers at Patriots

Philip Rivers and the Chargers have proved doubters wrong all season and showed last week that its defense can make the necessary adjustments to wreak havoc as they beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road just two weeks after the Ravens topped the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Chargers now head to Gillette Stadium in January, which is always a daunting task, especially when the Patriots are 8-0 there this season and frigid temperatures are expected, which does not bode well for a team located in Southern California.

While the Chargers have seemingly answered every call, it is tough to see them go back-to-back weeks on the east coast to play the 1 p.m. game and beat the Patriots in freezing temperatures.

Patriots 24, Chargers 20

Eagles at Saints

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The divisional round wraps up with the best team in the NFL against the darlings of the league.

Nick Foles and the Eagles hope luck and magic is still on their side as they head into the Superdome to face a Saints team that had the best record in the NFL this season.

The Saints demolished the Eagles in New Orleans in a 48-7 Week 11 victory, albeit against a Carson Wentz-led Eagles team.

Things are a little different now, but can Foles and Co. really knock off this juggernaut Saints team after winning by the skin of their teeth against the Bears last week?

Saints 30, Eagles 21