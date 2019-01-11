NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Predictions and Odds for Divisional Round

NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Predictions and Odds for Divisional RoundJanuary 11, 2019
Eight teams remain as the NFL playoffs enters its divisional round this weekend.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to do it again with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm. They edged the Chicago Bears 16-15 in their wild-card matchup with a little thanks to a slightly tipped field goal off the foot of Cody Parkey to send them to a contest with No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints.
The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, held off the Seattle Seahawks and will have a date with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
In the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to win back-to-back road games with a showdown against Tom Brady and the Patriots, while Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts head to Kansas City after taking care of the Houston Texans in a rout last week.
Divisional-Round Schedule
All times ET
Saturday, January 12
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (4:35 p.m., NBC)
Odds: Kansas City (-5), O/U (57.5)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m., Fox)
Odds: Los Angeles (-7), O/U (49.5)
Sunday, January 13
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (1:05 p.m., CBS)
Odds: New England (-4), O/U (48)
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (4:40 p.m., Fox)
Odds: New Orleans (-8), O/U (51)
In addition to the broadcast networks, all playoff games can be viewed on FuboTV.
Odds via OddsShark
Predictions
Colts at Chiefs
The playoffs have not been kind to the Chiefs during the Andy Reid era. They are 1-4 and 0-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, but this year seems different, and that is because of Patrick Mahomes.
The first-year starter dazzled with a league-leading 50 touchdown passes on the No. 1-ranked offense in the league.
He goes up against a Colts team that has plenty of momentum from a late-season surge into the playoffs and dismantling the Texans on the road last week.
The biggest variable this time around is that a wintry mix of rain and snow is expected, which could make things ugly.
Gerard Jebaily @GerardJebaily
Plan to leave early to get to Arrowhead. Sports director @mickshaffer things the Colts could be at a disadvantage with the snow since they play at home in a dome! The Chiefs players & fans are a tough bunch and will be ready to go...weather or not! @Chiefs https://t.co/YP70xqZwnF
The Colts have the offensive line and running back Marlon Mack to excel in those conditions, but they are a dome team not used to playing in the elements. It also seems too hard to go against Mahomes at Arrowhead after an MVP-like season.
Chiefs 23, Colts 19
Cowboys at Rams
The Cowboys are feeling good about themselves after defeating a tough Seahawks team at home to advance to the wild-card round, but they face another tall task with the Rams on the road.
Los Angeles should have a healthy Todd Gurley, who has had three weeks to rest up for this game and will be a key factor, especially after some less-than-encouraging performances from Jared Goff toward the end of the season.
The Cowboys were also a team that struggled on the road this season, going 3-5 away from AT&T Stadium. If they can find a way to contain Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald and keep it close, they will have a chance, but that feels like a long shot.
Rams 28, Cowboys 17
Chargers at Patriots
Philip Rivers and the Chargers have proved doubters wrong all season and showed last week that its defense can make the necessary adjustments to wreak havoc as they beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road just two weeks after the Ravens topped the Chargers in Los Angeles.
The Chargers now head to Gillette Stadium in January, which is always a daunting task, especially when the Patriots are 8-0 there this season and frigid temperatures are expected, which does not bode well for a team located in Southern California.
NFL Research @NFLResearch
The #Chargers are 0-7 against Tom Brady and the Patriots, including playoffs, since Philip Rivers became the starter in 2006 Rivers’ lone career win vs NE came in 2008 against the Matt Cassel-led #Patriots They travel to New England next Sunday @Patriots @Chargers
While the Chargers have seemingly answered every call, it is tough to see them go back-to-back weeks on the east coast to play the 1 p.m. game and beat the Patriots in freezing temperatures.
Patriots 24, Chargers 20
Eagles at Saints
The divisional round wraps up with the best team in the NFL against the darlings of the league.
Nick Foles and the Eagles hope luck and magic is still on their side as they head into the Superdome to face a Saints team that had the best record in the NFL this season.
The Saints demolished the Eagles in New Orleans in a 48-7 Week 11 victory, albeit against a Carson Wentz-led Eagles team.
Things are a little different now, but can Foles and Co. really knock off this juggernaut Saints team after winning by the skin of their teeth against the Bears last week?
Saints 30, Eagles 21
