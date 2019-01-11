Simms & Lefkoe: Picking the Divisional Round Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the divisional-round gambling preview!

On today's show, the guys preview all four games this weekend: Colts vs. Chiefs (24:35), Cowboys vs. Rams (37:45), Chargers vs. Patriots (55:50) and Eagles vs. Saints (1:10:15).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

