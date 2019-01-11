Simms & Lefkoe: Picking the Divisional Round Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Picking the Divisional Round Against the SpreadJanuary 11, 2019
Bleacher Report
It's the divisional-round gambling preview!
On today's show, the guys preview all four games this weekend: Colts vs. Chiefs (24:35), Cowboys vs. Rams (37:45), Chargers vs. Patriots (55:50) and Eagles vs. Saints (1:10:15).
Let us know what you think of our picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
To watch the show on YouTube: click here.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Expert Picks for Divisional Weekend ✅