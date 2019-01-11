NFL Draft 2019: First-Round Order and Top Prospects to Watch

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

NFL Draft talk is starting to heat up as the Jan. 14 deadline for underlcassmen to declare is quickly approaching.

Few surprises remain, although Oklahoma QB and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray appears as if he will indeed pursue a future in football instead of a MLB career with the Oakland Athletics.

While the draft is not until April 25 there is still a long process to be played out that includes the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and several Pro Days for many of the top prospects.

Selection Order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. New Orleans Saints

Prospects To Watch

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Murray was long thought to play baseball after he was drafted in the first-round last year by the Oakland Athletics, but it appears after winning the Heisman Trophy, the junior quarterback will enter the draft.

With Murray in the mix, it could potentially change the whole dynamic of the draft and raises the question on whether or not the Arizona Cardinals, with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, would dare draft him despite having Josh Rosen at quarterback.

Murray would still have plenty to prove, though.

He played in a Big 12 conference conducive to gaudy offensive numbers and his size - 5-foot-11, 194 pounds - is considered small for a quarterback.

Regardless, Murray is likely in the picture now and his stock is worth everyone's attention.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Haskins was widely believed to be the best quarterback in the 2019 draft class until reports of Murray leaning toward playing football surfaced.

Even if Murray were not to enter the draft, there is still plenty of questions surrounding Haskins.

The Ohio State quarterback started just 14 games for the Buckeyes so there is a lot of uncertainty on what to make of his small sample size.

Haskins is a pure pocket passer and set school and Big Ten records to finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting and certainly seems to have a high ceiling.

Haskins can erase some of those doubts if he performs well at the combine and has an impressive Pro Day over the next few months.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In a draft that is expected to be filled with pass-rushers, Allen's stock is worth following over the next month. Many prognosticators have Allen being taken in the top 10 and some as high as a top-5 pick.

As a senior, he had 17 sacks this season and many prognosticators have him being taken within the top 10 and possibly top 5. Just how high he goes could depend on how he performs at the combine.