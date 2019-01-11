NFL Draft 2019: First-Round Order and Top Prospects to Watch

NFL Draft 2019: First-Round Order and Top Prospects to WatchJanuary 11, 2019
NFL Draft talk is starting to heat up as the Jan. 14 deadline for underlcassmen to declare is quickly approaching.
Few surprises remain, although Oklahoma QB and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray appears as if he will indeed pursue a future in football instead of a MLB career with the Oakland Athletics.
While the draft is not until April 25 there is still a long process to be played out that includes the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and several Pro Days for many of the top prospects.
Selection Order
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. Cleveland Browns
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. New England Patriots
30. Los Angeles Rams
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. New Orleans Saints
Prospects To Watch
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Murray was long thought to play baseball after he was drafted in the first-round last year by the Oakland Athletics, but it appears after winning the Heisman Trophy, the junior quarterback will enter the draft.
With Murray in the mix, it could potentially change the whole dynamic of the draft and raises the question on whether or not the Arizona Cardinals, with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, would dare draft him despite having Josh Rosen at quarterback.
Murray would still have plenty to prove, though.
He played in a Big 12 conference conducive to gaudy offensive numbers and his size - 5-foot-11, 194 pounds - is considered small for a quarterback.
Regardless, Murray is likely in the picture now and his stock is worth everyone's attention.
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Haskins was widely believed to be the best quarterback in the 2019 draft class until reports of Murray leaning toward playing football surfaced.
Even if Murray were not to enter the draft, there is still plenty of questions surrounding Haskins.
The Ohio State quarterback started just 14 games for the Buckeyes so there is a lot of uncertainty on what to make of his small sample size.
Haskins is a pure pocket passer and set school and Big Ten records to finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting and certainly seems to have a high ceiling.
Haskins can erase some of those doubts if he performs well at the combine and has an impressive Pro Day over the next few months.
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
In a draft that is expected to be filled with pass-rushers, Allen's stock is worth following over the next month. Many prognosticators have Allen being taken in the top 10 and some as high as a top-5 pick.
As a senior, he had 17 sacks this season and many prognosticators have him being taken within the top 10 and possibly top 5. Just how high he goes could depend on how he performs at the combine.
