Cowherd: Baker Mayfield Has to 'Grow Up,' Browns Won't Make Playoffs in 2019

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports told TMZ Sports that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield "needs to grow up" in a quick question-and-answer session at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. Cowherd also said the Browns would miss the 2019 postseason.

On the flip side, Cowherd also offered Mayfield praise, calling him "a gamer," "tough" and "really accurate."

The latest comments only add to a lengthy history between the Browns' signal-caller and the media personality.

In February, Cowherd called Mayfield "undraftable" because of police video that showed Mayfield running from authorities. In June, Cowherd said Mayfield had "marginal size and athleticism" and that he wasn't worth the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Mayfield has fired back and arguably got the better of a June interview with Cowherd. Des Bieler of the Washington Post wrote the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner was "more than able to stiff-arm his way past the FS1 host's criticism." He also good-naturedly called Cowherd a Grinch on Christmas Eve:

On the field, Mayfield just finished his rookie season with 27 touchdown passes and a 63.8 percent completion rate in 14 games. The Browns, who went 1-31 in 2016 and 2017, went 7-7 in contests Mayfield played in. Simply put, the former Oklahoma Sooner is proving Cowherd and other critics wrong.