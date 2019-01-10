MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Draws Interest from Giants, Dodgers, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the market for second basemen picks up steam, DJ LeMahieu could be the next player off the board with multiple teams expressing interest in the two-time All-Star.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking at adding LeMahieu. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted the San Francisco Giants have shown interest in signing him.

Heyman added the Tampa Bay Rays would also like to add LeMahieu to their infield roster.

Thursday has seen Brian Dozier agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Washington Nationals, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That was followed by Jed Lowrie agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

LeMahieu is the next logical domino to fall from the keystone position. The 30-year-old hit .276/.321/.428 with a career-high 15 homers in 128 games and won a Gold Glove for the Colorado Rockies in 2018.

Last season marked the first time since 2014 LeMahieu hit under .300. He led Major League Baseball with a .348 batting average in 2016 and had a run of three straight seasons with an on-base percentage over .350 snapped last year.