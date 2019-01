2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects

","duration":59,"description":null,"cc_url":null,"author_name":"Samantha Prevot","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":57797,"title":"Simms in 60: Rams vs. Cowboys Will Be Decided by Duos of Dominant Defenders","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2019-01-10T17:15:43.474000","league":"nfl","id":"5efa4d5a-e941-4a02-8851-e0b8f27e6897","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},{"url_hash":"e7ee317dbbb655900c5f9cd5daa9f9c752af30a2d6cb77a52e543a9a443233ee","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2812557-bears-hire-ex-colts-hc-chuck-pagano-as-new-dc-after-vic-fangio-takes-broncos-job","updated_at":"2019-01-12T01:40:53Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2812557-bears-hire-ex-colts-hc-chuck-pagano-as-new-dc-after-vic-fangio-takes-broncos-job","performed_by":"asiegal@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"f85c26a9d32bff1a1304200ac08d10b5f85f03d6f292cd056dee215c5dacd30d","original_url_hash":96638403,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"3199.4573225718","id_str":"6482588675","id":6482588675,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6482588675","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-12T01:36:23Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Bears Hire Chuck Pagano as New DC","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9a/a3/77/28/24cd/4f2c/b501/7e5db2a49a5a/crop_exact_hi-res-775f5f283c8c191680ea51b829eae396_crop_north.jpg?h=514&q=90&w=769","metadata":{"title":"Bears Hire Ex-Colts HC Chuck Pagano as New DC After Vic Fangio Takes Broncos Job","thumbnails":{"original_url":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9a/a3/77/28/24cd/4f2c/b501/7e5db2a49a5a/hi-res-775f5f283c8c191680ea51b829eae396_crop_north.jpg","media_item_href":"https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/9aa37728-24cd-4f2c-b501-7e5db2a49a5a.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/782/510/hi-res-775f5f283c8c191680ea51b829eae396_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2812557-bears-hire-ex-colts-hc-chuck-pagano-as-new-dc-after-vic-fangio-takes-broncos-job","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Stacy Revere/Getty Images","description":null,"author_name":"Paul Kasabian","article_type":"article","article_id":2812557},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo"}},{"url_hash":"c8055a085e14b2706e2fe45c5921aee75a1f71de9ea53ecd4d4171cff5ab38bb","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2813635-vance-joseph-reportedly-will-be-hired-as-cardinals-defensive-coordinator","updated_at":"2019-01-12T00:32:58Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2813635-vance-joseph-reportedly-will-be-hired-as-cardinals-defensive-coordinator","performed_by":"wgottlieb@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"9132b5a81599bb81196b0ea409fe38951e1cd794b7eb46469b46ce212178a639","original_url_hash":97625169,"notification":"success","is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"3199.4572005015","id_str":"6482565852","id":6482565852,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6482565852","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-11T18:22:07Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Cardinals Hire Vance Joseph as New DC","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/35/89/13/4e45/4d0c/a6d7/848a7e38b620/crop_exact_GettyImages-1086716814.jpg?h=1999&q=90&w=3000","metadata":{"title":"Vance Joseph Reportedly Will Be Hired as Cardinals Defensive Coordinator","thumbnails":{"original_url":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/35/89/13/4e45/4d0c/a6d7/848a7e38b620/GettyImages-1086716814.jpg","media_item_href":"https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/7f358913-4e45-4d0c-a6d7-848a7e38b620.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/783/674/hi-res-c036ee6fd185c40c08c7c884e7de9b69_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2813635-vance-joseph-reportedly-will-be-hired-as-cardinals-defensive-coordinator","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images","description":null,"author_name":"Joseph Zucker","article_type":"article","article_id":2813635},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo"}},{"url_hash":"f548f7aec1eb615e3cb8d1584620e144baced6689f8078d9b014da8df22544ad","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2814952-report-gregg-williams-expected-to-be-jets-defensive-coordinator-under-adam-gase","updated_at":"2019-01-12T00:33:01Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":21640,"permalink":"/articles/2814952-report-gregg-williams-expected-to-be-jets-defensive-coordinator-under-adam-gase","performed_by":"ehabbel@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"98286fbef3696110566ff9d5d5a2559cf4ee9e5f35a6f363d5154b1c6f97b703","original_url_hash":96298604,"notification":"success","is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"3199.4570784312","id_str":"6482566164","id":6482566164,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_ts/tracks/6482566164","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-11T18:27:58Z","content_type":"internal_article","content":{"title":"Report: Jets on Verge of Hiring Gregg Williams as DC","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/28/08/80/a8d0/42ad/aed4/e44355f9b92a/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2947&q=90&w=4420","metadata":{"title":"Report: Gregg Williams Expected to Be Jets Defensive Coordinator Under Adam Gase","thumbnails":{"original_url":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/28/08/80/a8d0/42ad/aed4/e44355f9b92a/full_image.jpeg","media_item_href":"https://cms.bleacherreport.com/media/items/e9280880-a8d0-42ad-aed4-e44355f9b92a.json"},"thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/128/hi-res-cd602c712d5381eb3de4a7b04a502e19_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75","stub_id":null,"share_url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2814952-report-gregg-williams-expected-to-be-jets-defensive-coordinator-under-adam-gase","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","photo_credit":"Ron Schwane/Associated Press","description":null,"author_name":"Scott Polacek","article_type":"article","article_id":2814952},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo"}}],"video_playlist_ids":[56842,55316,54996,54484,50172,46600,43457,42795,41006,40860,40148,40154,40291,40302,39893,39875,39871,39394,39393,39377],"video_playlist":{"39377":{"url_hash":"c57978a3e15dd97cbd6dcb3ec2f9664a53b208750f94ba778a160facaa84d21d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39377","updated_at":"2018-07-25T17:26:34Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/2cffbf00-5a41-417f-81c0-a088a2dae2f9","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"c57978a3e15dd97cbd6dcb3ec2f9664a53b208750f94ba778a160facaa84d21d","original_url_hash":36413770,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"929.7701280198","id_str":"6470632883","id":6470632883,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6470632883","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-07-25T17:26:34Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4b/cc/0e/da/e19a/4106/94a0/5504d95e8361/crop_exact_32019589_236639907095111_6473642615706222592_n-1.jpg?h=607&q=90&w=1080","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39377/akamai.json","video_id":39377,"title":"Nathan Shepherd Went from Working Odd Jobs to New York Jets Draft Pick","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4b/cc/0e/da/e19a/4106/94a0/5504d95e8361/crop_exact_32019589_236639907095111_6473642615706222592_n-1.jpg?h=607&q=90&w=1080","tags":["social-news","apple-video","nfl"],"stub_id":"2cffbf00-5a41-417f-81c0-a088a2dae2f9","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/2cffbf00-5a41-417f-81c0-a088a2dae2f9","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/56/e1/56e17540-501d-42c6-a3c7-c57411c60120/062718_SOCIAL_NEWS_NATHAN%20SHEPHERD_v3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/56/e1/56e17540-501d-42c6-a3c7-c57411c60120/062718_SOCIAL_NEWS_NATHAN%20SHEPHERD_v314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Nathan Shepard was working odd jobs but now finds himself ready to suit up for the New York Jets. How did he get to the NFL? Watch above to see his amazing journey.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39377,"title":"Nathan Shepherd Went from Working Odd Jobs to New York Jets Draft Pick","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-07-25T14:32:26.672000","league":"nfl","id":"10f87f3b-a9b9-4199-95ae-37d24870f75c","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39393":{"url_hash":"53ea828740083a8e9198fe8502e0d375f50a398d6f4830b34c68a43c23bb6a0e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39393","updated_at":"2018-07-29T23:48:50Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/42b22d7e-451a-457a-8979-c8fcd2791cc0","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"53ea828740083a8e9198fe8502e0d375f50a398d6f4830b34c68a43c23bb6a0e","original_url_hash":124649051,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"930.7701280198","id_str":"6470888006","id":6470888006,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6470888006","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-07-29T23:48:50Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e3/58/a0/3b/1dec/4a2a/b145/bfe6dc76ed20/crop_exact_904927464-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39393/akamai.json","video_id":39393,"title":"NFL Players Have Arrived to Training Camp in Style This Year","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e3/58/a0/3b/1dec/4a2a/b145/bfe6dc76ed20/crop_exact_904927464-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","apple-video","nfl"],"stub_id":"42b22d7e-451a-457a-8979-c8fcd2791cc0","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/42b22d7e-451a-457a-8979-c8fcd2791cc0","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d2/5b/d25b9153-8fc9-4724-8358-6af725db4db3/072618_NFL_TRAINING_CAMP_SV_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d2/5b/d25b9153-8fc9-4724-8358-6af725db4db3/072618_NFL_TRAINING_CAMP_SV14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":54,"description":"NFL training camp arrivals are becoming even more fun to watch. Which players arrived in style? Watch above to see if your favorite player made a grand entrance.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39393,"title":"NFL Players Have Arrived to Training Camp in Style This Year","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-07-27T17:59:55.654000","id":"c4339b95-6f58-4db7-bcc4-9b87ca5f01ac"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39394":{"url_hash":"b21d4b0ef03a0809f56107b48cae56a4d4a484f13c3da32cf7f3760eb1650556","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39394","updated_at":"2018-07-29T23:49:23Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/0d777aa5-e0d0-446a-b59d-b11050b1aad2","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"b21d4b0ef03a0809f56107b48cae56a4d4a484f13c3da32cf7f3760eb1650556","original_url_hash":12650669,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"930.2701280198","id_str":"6470888039","id":6470888039,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6470888039","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-07-29T23:49:23Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/6f/48/4e/01b8/475c/9f31/50288404f46e/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-07-27_at_2.11.45_PM.jpg?h=595&q=90&w=1056","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39394/akamai.json","video_id":39394,"title":"Celebrate America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack on National Chicken Wing Day","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/6f/48/4e/01b8/475c/9f31/50288404f46e/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-07-27_at_2.11.45_PM.jpg?h=595&q=90&w=1056","tags":["apple-video","social-news"],"stub_id":"0d777aa5-e0d0-446a-b59d-b11050b1aad2","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/0d777aa5-e0d0-446a-b59d-b11050b1aad2","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ce/2d/ce2d67a8-83c0-46ff-b75a-3fafe9297e33/072518_CHICKEN_WINGS_SV_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ce/2d/ce2d67a8-83c0-46ff-b75a-3fafe9297e33/072518_CHICKEN_WINGS_SV14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":53,"description":"It's National Chicken Wing Day. How are people celebrating throughout the country? Watch above to see competitive eaters and chicken-lovers alike.



Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39394,"title":"Celebrate America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack on National Chicken Wing Day","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-07-27T18:15:49.703000","id":"6c3c7a18-4d06-4f7a-9f2c-534cfd1ca887","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"39871":{"url_hash":"5bef4cc2a68e8e58168d27b23ee9b9c3e6e2aa23cf0fe81352de75229524994b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39871","updated_at":"2018-09-05T21:46:49Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/9599e4aa-b6dc-4d89-9dce-6bbed82ca233","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"5bef4cc2a68e8e58168d27b23ee9b9c3e6e2aa23cf0fe81352de75229524994b","original_url_hash":8270475,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"932.7701280198","id_str":"6473184831","id":6473184831,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6473184831","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-05T21:46:49Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/73/c9/47/bb/7418/46aa/99af/e6f94ed4a8cc/crop_exact_AB.jpg?h=502&q=90&w=754","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39871/akamai.json","video_id":39871,"title":"Memories, Joy and Stunts: Here Are the Best Moments from NFL Training Camps","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/73/c9/47/bb/7418/46aa/99af/e6f94ed4a8cc/crop_exact_AB.jpg?h=502&q=90&w=754","tags":["nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"9599e4aa-b6dc-4d89-9dce-6bbed82ca233","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/9599e4aa-b6dc-4d89-9dce-6bbed82ca233","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a5/e5/a5e53594-0df7-49ba-abbb-85dc069e0cb1/090518_SOCIAL_NEWS_NFL_CAMP_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a5/e5/a5e53594-0df7-49ba-abbb-85dc069e0cb1/090518_SOCIAL_NEWS_NFL_CAMP_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Memories, Joy and Stunts: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Training Camps","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39871,"title":"Memories, Joy and Stunts: Here Are the Best Moments from NFL Training Camps","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-05T21:30:23.588000","league":"nfl","id":"03cae932-5962-4f2a-aec4-885bd668da8f","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39875":{"url_hash":"f861748831d8598286145a37f9c38569feddbaf2d54ee2b5dbbb3cd5bc81df1c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39875","updated_at":"2018-09-06T14:34:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/c819de93-f172-41f7-b0f4-e12db49cd17b","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"f861748831d8598286145a37f9c38569feddbaf2d54ee2b5dbbb3cd5bc81df1c","original_url_hash":124154396,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"933.7701280198","id_str":"6473215760","id":6473215760,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6473215760","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-06T14:34:36Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/63/11/d5/84/42fc/45d3/b9bf/3dc4672b18eb/crop_exact_33248970_2060749630871522_7248249321978593280_o.jpg?h=1006&q=90&w=1508","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39875/akamai.json","video_id":39875,"title":"‘Unofficial Librarian of the Colts’ Andrew Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in His Virtual Book Club","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/63/11/d5/84/42fc/45d3/b9bf/3dc4672b18eb/crop_exact_33248970_2060749630871522_7248249321978593280_o.jpg?h=1006&q=90&w=1508","tags":["indianapolis-colts","apple-video","br-social-news"],"stub_id":"c819de93-f172-41f7-b0f4-e12db49cd17b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/c819de93-f172-41f7-b0f4-e12db49cd17b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2a/9a/2a9ad063-2823-4ed8-9055-25d287321286/090518_SOCIAL_NEWS_ANDREW_LUCK_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2a/9a/2a9ad063-2823-4ed8-9055-25d287321286/090518_SOCIAL_NEWS_ANDREW_LUCK_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Andrew Luck is proving you can have brains and brawn. The Colts QB has always loved reading. He even carries books to practice and gives suggestions to teammates and so the Stanford grad started the Andrew Luck Book Club in 2016. Each month Luck picks a veteran book for adults and a rookie book for kids and readers can share their thoughts on social media with the hashtag #ALBookClub



Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39875,"title":"‘Unofficial Librarian of the Colts’ Andrew Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in His Virtual Book Club","team":"indianapolis-colts","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-06T13:29:00.168000","id":"412bd4ad-502d-4b4f-8800-27807da6e467","event":"br-social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39893":{"url_hash":"63734dee8096a1732eac200cd46212008037919f66c8b28d34f311b92f6445d0","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39893","updated_at":"2018-09-10T22:19:41Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/36dc013a-03b3-4a23-af5d-41f3a78e5d10","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"63734dee8096a1732eac200cd46212008037919f66c8b28d34f311b92f6445d0","original_url_hash":30658476,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"933.2701280198","id_str":"6473588216","id":6473588216,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6473588216","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-10T22:19:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/50/8d/db/59/e02c/4b8b/8e3b/589c8d2c7eb9/crop_exact_1017138518-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39893/akamai.json","video_id":39893,"title":"Rookie Linebacker with One Hand Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/50/8d/db/59/e02c/4b8b/8e3b/589c8d2c7eb9/crop_exact_1017138518-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","nfl","social-news"],"stub_id":"36dc013a-03b3-4a23-af5d-41f3a78e5d10","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/36dc013a-03b3-4a23-af5d-41f3a78e5d10","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9f/9f/9f9f84b1-cdfd-4dfe-bea9-63b524e490a0/090718_SOCIAL_NEWS_SHAQ_GRIFF_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9f/9f/9f9f84b1-cdfd-4dfe-bea9-63b524e490a0/090718_SOCIAL_NEWS_SHAQ_GRIFF_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin will start in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. The fifth round pick will be in the opening day lineup alongside his twin brother Shaquill. Watch the video above to see more of Griffin's inspiring story.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39893,"title":"Rookie Linebacker with One Hand Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 ","stream":"seattle-seahawks","published_at":"2018-09-07T21:27:08.569000","id":"ed487716-2e92-4e52-98a1-3ec2540cc9b1"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"40148":{"url_hash":"d500a65f645561f9cae65eb6c0c61777d32c5e74abeefb77ee855bbaa8685e60","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40148","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:53:44Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"d500a65f645561f9cae65eb6c0c61777d32c5e74abeefb77ee855bbaa8685e60","original_url_hash":114133401,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"935.7701280198","id_str":"6474221985","id":6474221985,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221985","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:17Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/29/50/9a/f7a1/425e/b129/c988b740263f/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40148/akamai.json","video_id":40148,"title":"Steelers RB James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting in the NFL","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/29/50/9a/f7a1/425e/b129/c988b740263f/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","tags":["nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/65933b01-488b-42e9-9870-aa0d46d1da33","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c9/12/c912c120-903d-47d3-811b-9f1ac304496c/091718_SOCIAL_NEWS_JAMES_CONNOR_MD_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c9/12/c912c120-903d-47d3-811b-9f1ac304496c/091718_SOCIAL_NEWS_JAMES_CONNOR_MD_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":61,"description":"James Conner knows what it takes to be the best. He beat cancer and shows no signs of slowing down for the Steelers. Watch above to see his journey. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40148,"title":"Steelers RB James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting in the NFL","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-17T22:03:31.077000","league":"nfl","id":"e931a064-fa7b-4492-84a9-778812a6639c","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40148/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"40154":{"url_hash":"498fb58c0f70b5b013976b1f1ff060153069c2e8d49a140a2e968c4d23dc326e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40154","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"498fb58c0f70b5b013976b1f1ff060153069c2e8d49a140a2e968c4d23dc326e","original_url_hash":76984812,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"933.0201280198","id_str":"6474221974","id":6474221974,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221974","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:35:07Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/46/3a/ff/12/5fa3/4e42/a1eb/79fab4c5f6cc/crop_exact_94989212-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40154/akamai.json","video_id":40154,"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/46/3a/ff/12/5fa3/4e42/a1eb/79fab4c5f6cc/crop_exact_94989212-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","ford-f150-fan-vote"],"stub_id":"e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/e456baf5-a6c6-45b9-84a1-0f083ef81f2d","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a1/dd/a1ddae3c-23b0-408d-9e62-2e8def8ff5a4/Donovan%20McNabb_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a1/dd/a1ddae3c-23b0-408d-9e62-2e8def8ff5a4/Donovan%20McNabb14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":32,"description":"Donovan McNabb is one of the most significant players in Philadelphia Eagles history. The Eagles made McNabb the second overall pick in 1999 and he went on to have a career that saw him earn six Pro Bowl nods. Watch the video above to see the case for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the league's official website. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40154,"title":"Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? ","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-18T15:26:50.838000","id":"d85f46ba-e75d-413b-a83b-656f01a28f59","editorial1":"ford-f150-fan-vote","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40154/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"40291":{"url_hash":"ca3f66168cf54352e0de97ae147f06c3ca5c0b9debbd53a698a1920f250f6040","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40291","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:34:37Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"ca3f66168cf54352e0de97ae147f06c3ca5c0b9debbd53a698a1920f250f6040","original_url_hash":39213269,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"934.2701280198","id_str":"6474221927","id":6474221927,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221927","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:34:35Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/d9/32/60/d07a/45b3/925d/7a33003c8f53/crop_exact_1034505984-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40291/akamai.json","video_id":40291,"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/d9/32/60/d07a/45b3/925d/7a33003c8f53/crop_exact_1034505984-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["bps-19"],"stub_id":"d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/d6135f76-d1f5-4c11-b056-c90721fa2514","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/9e/829eb492-db82-4ce3-ae3d-cfd67b7b87cd/091818_NFF_WWW_KEEP_RELEASE_WEEK_3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/82/9e/829eb492-db82-4ce3-ae3d-cfd67b7b87cd/091818_NFF_WWW_KEEP_RELEASE_WEEK_314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":226,"description":"Week 2 has ended for the NFL, and with it came an avalanche of fantasy points. We had some incredible performances from all around the league, but also some terrible injuries. Matt Camp is here to tell you who has earned your trust and who should be set free. Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40291,"title":"B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-18T21:25:33.613000","id":"109f0ad1-8780-41e9-bbf8-11dc55cb2aa0","editorial":"bps-19"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40291/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"40302":{"url_hash":"c0ce90ade664da65687a6b54227d46d479a0f786b1fe22cb1cf55d72d43cf510","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40302","updated_at":"2018-09-19T18:31:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","performed_by":null,"original_url_sha":"c0ce90ade664da65687a6b54227d46d479a0f786b1fe22cb1cf55d72d43cf510","original_url_hash":63195414,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"934.7701280198","id_str":"6474221722","id":6474221722,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6474221722","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-19T18:31:36Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/90/67/07/3443/4dfd/96ea/be66c48ca884/crop_exact_134213806-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40302/akamai.json","video_id":40302,"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/90/67/07/3443/4dfd/96ea/be66c48ca884/crop_exact_134213806-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","ford-f150-fan-vote"],"stub_id":"bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/bab30bb8-7fb9-4fc1-8d4e-911c1336d137","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1e/4b/1e4bd2a8-e8c8-4a62-adcd-40a936480059/HOF%20Hines%20Ward_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1e/4b/1e4bd2a8-e8c8-4a62-adcd-40a936480059/HOF%20Hines%20Ward14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"Hines Ward is unquestionably one of the most significant wide receivers in Pittsburgh Steelers history. Ward is the team's all-time leader in receiving yards and was named MVP of their victory in Super Bowl XL. Watch the video above to see the case for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the league's official website. Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":40302,"title":"Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-09-19T14:31:13.930000","id":"7cd0be8d-975a-4a35-b7be-eb6c394d984c","editorial1":"ford-f150-fan-vote","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/40302/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"40860":{"url_hash":"b3976af57fcc7f0722a281d2033b24aafa9f5d65b919c709114153b948836f50","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40860","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:55:02Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"b3976af57fcc7f0722a281d2033b24aafa9f5d65b919c709114153b948836f50","original_url_hash":35765993,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"936.7701280198","id_str":"6475175706","id":6475175706,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475175706","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-01T15:55:02Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4e/db/a9/c5/1948/4f6b/9f44/65d2c648e65a/crop_exact_1036977084-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40860/akamai.json","video_id":40860,"title":"The Cleveland Browns Are Winning Off the Field Too with Their Community Service","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4e/db/a9/c5/1948/4f6b/9f44/65d2c648e65a/crop_exact_1036977084-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["br-social-news","apple-video","cleveland-browns","nfl"],"stub_id":"1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/1c1abd61-ffc6-4a34-8f84-adcac9f7f8f8","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/48/81/48813bc8-63f3-4296-9fd1-90e0c350225e/092018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CLEV_BROWNS_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/48/81/48813bc8-63f3-4296-9fd1-90e0c350225e/092018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CLEV_BROWNS_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":54,"description":"The Cleveland Browns won their first game in 635 days, but have been champions of community service off the field. Watch the video to see how The Browns Give Back initiative works to serve Northeast Ohio



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":40860,"title":"The Cleveland Browns Are Winning Off the Field Too with Their Community Service","team":"cleveland-browns","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-21T15:24:50.223000","league":"nfl","id":"6fb1343b-f102-4288-a272-24f4bf38c1c7","event":"br-social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"41006":{"url_hash":"dfed42e1cc832ec8bf603bc73d5feedccd56c78fc74300de323da2362d836177","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/41006","updated_at":"2018-10-01T15:56:06Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"dfed42e1cc832ec8bf603bc73d5feedccd56c78fc74300de323da2362d836177","original_url_hash":28493895,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"937.7701280198","id_str":"6475175759","id":6475175759,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475175759","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-01T15:56:06Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/03/72/39/78/3c10/49a4/a196/16a647f5957f/crop_exact_1039890102-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/41006/akamai.json","video_id":41006,"title":"49ers' Kyle Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Lil Wayne's Album to Drop","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/03/72/39/78/3c10/49a4/a196/16a647f5957f/crop_exact_1039890102-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","apple-video"],"stub_id":"badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/badee906-a0f8-4b29-8122-e54f9ed81a1a","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/c2/f5c2126d-5dbd-44ab-9c8b-c89a04308e5b/092718_SOCIAL_NEWS_LIL_WAYNE_SHANAHAN_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/c2/f5c2126d-5dbd-44ab-9c8b-c89a04308e5b/092718_SOCIAL_NEWS_LIL_WAYNE_SHANAHAN_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":55,"description":"San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the NFL's biggest Lil Wayne fan. After 3 years, Lil Wayne's latest album will be released on September 28th. Watch the video above to see why Shanahan and his son Carter are so excited for the album release.



Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":41006,"title":"49ers' Kyle Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Lil Wayne's Album to Drop","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-09-27T18:45:30.444000","id":"a72da4b5-354f-4507-9b4e-adc815b66c34","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"42795":{"url_hash":"8f5647feb1aca0273b8fb741aca473ebd998d379ac559219d7ca18475eedc16d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/42795","updated_at":"2018-10-11T20:13:49Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"8f5647feb1aca0273b8fb741aca473ebd998d379ac559219d7ca18475eedc16d","original_url_hash":89019572,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"938.7701280198","id_str":"6475970681","id":6475970681,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6475970681","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-11T20:13:49Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/85/9b/75/9fe9/4aeb/901c/a293fbd9e11c/crop_exact_1047247938-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/42795/akamai.json","video_id":42795,"title":"Adam Thielen's Wild Ride from Obscure Underdog to Record-Breaking Vikings WR","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/85/9b/75/9fe9/4aeb/901c/a293fbd9e11c/crop_exact_1047247938-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/4204c209-6912-4356-8f6d-b5b8e02d36de","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/77/5e/775eb567-b39c-4855-8895-b4a6f5aa0fde/101118_SOCIAL_NEWS_THIELEN_JM_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/77/5e/775eb567-b39c-4855-8895-b4a6f5aa0fde/101118_SOCIAL_NEWS_THIELEN_JM_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Adam Thielen is the first WR in history with 100+ receiving yards in each of his team's first five games. But the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been on a wild ride to get to where he is today. Watch the video above for more of Thielen's story.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":42795,"title":"Adam Thielen's Wild Ride from Obscure Underdog to Record-Breaking Vikings WR","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-11T20:06:25.055000","league":"nfl","id":"393ea4cc-6255-4ae1-9033-03064f0fd986","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"43457":{"url_hash":"384a6335385a6acd648e394e03c9347effdc734fd586a1384353f6b5f4169329","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43457","updated_at":"2018-10-22T16:11:24Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"384a6335385a6acd648e394e03c9347effdc734fd586a1384353f6b5f4169329","original_url_hash":38560564,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"939.7701280198","id_str":"6476797612","id":6476797612,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6476797612","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-22T16:11:24Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/a2/49/5a/4afb/4a46/a165/28b83dbd0c1d/crop_exact_1055711370-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43457/akamai.json","video_id":43457,"title":"Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Showtime' on More Than Just the Football Field","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/a2/49/5a/4afb/4a46/a165/28b83dbd0c1d/crop_exact_1055711370-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/81a82c8c-722c-4ff2-8d7e-bcb1a694a32b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/ce/0bce3839-c052-4706-a87f-bac3f2b3a84f/101218_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_JM_V5_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/ce/0bce3839-c052-4706-a87f-bac3f2b3a84f/101218_SOCIAL_NEWS_MAHOMES_JM_V514a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":52,"description":"Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a break out season. But in high school, he excelled in more sports than football. Watch the video above for more about Mahomes' athletic accomplishments.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":43457,"title":"Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Showtime' on More Than Just the Football Field","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-19T18:27:24.721000","league":"nfl","id":"b7f08eac-be20-4fdb-b076-367ce4a185a3","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"46600":{"url_hash":"d001dfbc90bfdeda48741a4e6e07e2a855e18bf002c7e513b9b89b16db319b98","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/46600","updated_at":"2018-11-05T17:12:10Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"d001dfbc90bfdeda48741a4e6e07e2a855e18bf002c7e513b9b89b16db319b98","original_url_hash":86277866,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"940.7701280198","id_str":"6477886243","id":6477886243,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6477886243","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-11-05T17:12:10Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c0/ed/24/68/6c55/4598/8ca7/dbee69d783af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1047758590-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/46600/akamai.json","video_id":46600,"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to New York Giants WR and NFL Icon Odell Beckham Jr.","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c0/ed/24/68/6c55/4598/8ca7/dbee69d783af/crop_exact_gettyimages-1047758590-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","odell-beckham-jr","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/873f10fa-31b3-406c-b094-caf280a99c3b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/ed/44edf3ba-8b5c-46ad-bd79-f4f37a166f96/110218_SOCIAL_NEWS_ODELL_BDAY_JM_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/44/ed/44edf3ba-8b5c-46ad-bd79-f4f37a166f96/110218_SOCIAL_NEWS_ODELL_BDAY_JM_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":60,"description":"November 5th is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday! Today the NFL icon turns 26. Watch the video above for a birthday tribute to the king of the one-handed catch.



Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":46600,"title":"Happy 26th Birthday to New York Giants WR and NFL Icon Odell Beckham Jr.","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-11-05T15:19:18.220000","person":"odell-beckham-jr","league":"nfl","id":"7ea8ecbf-77b7-45b5-a3bd-45f301d3f1a7","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"50172":{"url_hash":"4a97a5f6564a18d56c3ff2187f923e509ba63c80b9be8e87832aef11304d3a97","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/50172","updated_at":"2018-11-26T17:26:48Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"4a97a5f6564a18d56c3ff2187f923e509ba63c80b9be8e87832aef11304d3a97","original_url_hash":62555009,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"941.7701280198","id_str":"6479482116","id":6479482116,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6479482116","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-11-26T17:26:48Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/82/bb/d3/51/3d95/4932/adea/c4e7b7b7406d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-11-24_at_8.48.52_AM.jpg?h=797&q=90&w=1414","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/50172/akamai.json","video_id":50172,"title":"Buffalo Bills Superfan \"Pancho Billa\" Continues to Inspire Squad","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/82/bb/d3/51/3d95/4932/adea/c4e7b7b7406d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2018-11-24_at_8.48.52_AM.jpg?h=797&q=90&w=1414","tags":["social-news","nfl","buffalo-bills","apple-video"],"stub_id":"cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/cc17815a-ed18-4348-9ea4-1fea4f533d25","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2b/b5/2bb50861-a3b2-4e1b-9c4c-9254894d254e/11202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PANCHO_BILLA_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2b/b5/2bb50861-a3b2-4e1b-9c4c-9254894d254e/11202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PANCHO_BILLA_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Buffalo Bills superfan Ezra Castro, known as \"Pancho Billa,\" continues to inspire the squad. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but his diagnosis doesn't stop him from supporting the team he loves. Watch the video above for more about the unique relationship between the Bills and their number one fan.



Artwork by Michael Biondo | Biondo Art







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":50172,"title":"Buffalo Bills Superfan \"Pancho Billa\" Continues to Inspire Squad","team":"buffalo-bills","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-11-24T13:54:42.343000","league":"nfl","id":"fbe2ee50-8069-4296-9fb7-a855d89ca19f","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"54484":{"url_hash":"df9b8aa263f9c0b69a4b3feb5d123681312c02018c99e586a7dd868e664a7f68","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54484","updated_at":"2018-12-18T21:23:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"df9b8aa263f9c0b69a4b3feb5d123681312c02018c99e586a7dd868e664a7f68","original_url_hash":117392152,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"942.7701280198","id_str":"6481078448","id":6481078448,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481078448","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-18T21:23:26Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"JuJu Is a Man of the People","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/d2/26/39/2cae/42c4/b8e3/9793f954e290/crop_exact_DsubUpiU4AEqfdz.jpg?h=675&q=90&w=1200","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54484/akamai.json","video_id":54484,"title":"JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Man of the People","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6d/d2/26/39/2cae/42c4/b8e3/9793f954e290/crop_exact_DsubUpiU4AEqfdz.jpg?h=675&q=90&w=1200","tags":["social-news","nfl","juju-smith-schuster","apple-video"],"stub_id":"092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/092c9a24-b3a2-4565-8708-e748c4a76af3","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/ee/5bee543d-8cf0-4cc8-9638-00b9dd430fc9/12172018_SOCIAL_NEWS_JUJU_SMITH_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5b/ee/5bee543d-8cf0-4cc8-9638-00b9dd430fc9/12172018_SOCIAL_NEWS_JUJU_SMITH_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a close relationship with his fans. Before the Steelers' Week 15 victory, JuJu was tailgating with Steelers Nation. If you follow him on social media, you will find him always up to something on and off the field. Watch the video above for some of his best moments.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":54484,"title":"JuJu Smith-Schuster Is a Man of the People","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-17T20:57:06.465000","person":"juju-smith-schuster","league":"nfl","id":"77e77dff-46e7-43ac-9e1a-8157ed52e382","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"54996":{"url_hash":"db70c9f535dad319d05955ac2e1d9a9849ce73997567adde0007b9c22beb68db","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54996","updated_at":"2018-12-21T17:02:22Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"db70c9f535dad319d05955ac2e1d9a9849ce73997567adde0007b9c22beb68db","original_url_hash":9167554,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"943.7701280198","id_str":"6481259260","id":6481259260,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481259260","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-21T17:02:22Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d1/03/92/1f/55f6/4b33/9ae2/aaa4068a8bd7/crop_exact_gettyimages-1029995674-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/54996/akamai.json","video_id":54996,"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL with Post-Game Jersey Swaps","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d1/03/92/1f/55f6/4b33/9ae2/aaa4068a8bd7/crop_exact_gettyimages-1029995674-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","apple-video"],"stub_id":"62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/62f71cc0-331b-4619-94dc-a4bf5d104901","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/7e/147e2b66-3513-48a4-8fe6-9e4e6773a582/NFLJerseySwaps_SOCIAL_FINAL_v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/7e/147e2b66-3513-48a4-8fe6-9e4e6773a582/NFLJerseySwaps_SOCIAL_FINAL_v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"NFL players are picking up a tradition that started with international soccer stars. After games, players sign and exchange jerseys as a sign of respect. Watch the video above to see which NFL stars have swapped threads so far this season.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":54996,"title":"NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL with Post-Game Jersey Swaps","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2018-12-21T15:33:54.366000","league":"nfl","id":"a5bbd5ae-0b67-4816-b3a7-cd92061f5693","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"55316":{"url_hash":"1ff8e905c1cee8461b10c1019bd50e75ca542e75454d460d16c0705f2c4bb599","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55316","updated_at":"2018-12-26T19:09:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"1ff8e905c1cee8461b10c1019bd50e75ca542e75454d460d16c0705f2c4bb599","original_url_hash":15607452,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"944.7701280198","id_str":"6481552258","id":6481552258,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6481552258","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-26T19:09:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/12/18/0d/fc/dcfc/4a11/863b/699ecd38fecc/crop_exact_FantasyPunishmentTHUMB.jpg?h=801&q=90&w=1420","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55316/akamai.json","video_id":55316,"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place Finishers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/12/18/0d/fc/dcfc/4a11/863b/699ecd38fecc/crop_exact_FantasyPunishmentTHUMB.jpg?h=801&q=90&w=1420","tags":["social-news","fantasy-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/8c050ac6-565f-493a-91c6-15f7672245a7","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/c5/3cc54396-487f-4eb4-99cd-60fc0afccba7/12202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_FANTASY_PUNISHMENTS_JM_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/c5/3cc54396-487f-4eb4-99cd-60fc0afccba7/12202018_SOCIAL_NEWS_FANTASY_PUNISHMENTS_JM_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":53,"description":"Some fantasy football leagues have punishments for the last place finishers, but these punishments take the cake. Some of these wild punishments include wearing specific jerseys at all times or even getting tattoos. Watch the video above for the worst fantasy football league punishments out there.





Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":55316,"title":"The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place Finishers","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-23T19:02:58.168000","id":"419f0a9e-2a08-4edd-a77c-59006b12b0b1"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"56842":{"url_hash":"3c8ad0c56f894000ac6c83666222299dc26c644c61165ddafdc7ac2a10510064","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/56842","updated_at":"2019-01-06T15:11:40Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nfl","tag_id":16,"short_name":"NFL","logo":"nfl.png","display_name":"NFL","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":21671,"permalink":"/post/nfl/281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"3c8ad0c56f894000ac6c83666222299dc26c644c61165ddafdc7ac2a10510064","original_url_hash":12901477,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"945.7701280198","id_str":"6482236202","id":6482236202,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nfl_v/tracks/6482236202","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-06T15:11:40Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/9d/90/99/f437/4d6a/beb6/5e44365a30dc/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086714890-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/56842/akamai.json","video_id":56842,"title":"Chicago Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub All the Way to the Super Bowl","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/9d/90/99/f437/4d6a/beb6/5e44365a30dc/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086714890-612x612.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["social-news","nfl","chicago-bears","apple-video"],"stub_id":"281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nfl/281e8979-3880-4e79-9f9d-92a15e7c25cf","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/03/d3/03d3ba10-2dd5-4b92-8a47-cac793e0ce8c/01042019_SOCIAL_NEWS_BEARS_DANCING_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/03/d3/03d3ba10-2dd5-4b92-8a47-cac793e0ce8c/01042019_SOCIAL_NEWS_BEARS_DANCING_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":59,"description":"The Chicago Bears have the NFL's hottest club. After every win, the Bears hold a full-on dance party in the locker room and call it Club Dub. Club Dub comes complete with a disco ball, flashing lights and music. Watch the video above for more about this unique tradition.







Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":56842,"title":"Chicago Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub All the Way to the Super Bowl","team":"chicago-bears","stream":"featured","published_at":"2019-01-04T19:28:47.824000","league":"nfl","id":"cd887b54-218c-431d-80dd-a5474b1dccd7","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}}},"video_playlist_status":{"flyin":56842}},"careers":{},"nav":{"items":{"nfl":{"title":"NFL","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl","subLists":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"subLinks":["nfl","fantasy-football","nfl-draft","nfl/archives","nfl/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"afc-east":{"title":"AFC East","id":"afc-east","subLists":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"]},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"afc-north":{"title":"AFC North","id":"afc-north","subLists":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"]},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"afc-south":{"title":"AFC South","id":"afc-south","subLists":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"]},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"afc-west":{"title":"AFC West","id":"afc-west","subLists":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"]},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"nfc-east":{"title":"NFC East","id":"nfc-east","subLists":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"]},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"nfc-north":{"title":"NFC North","id":"nfc-north","subLists":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"]},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"nfc-south":{"title":"NFC South","id":"nfc-south","subLists":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"]},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"nfc-west":{"title":"NFC West","id":"nfc-west","subLists":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"]},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"college-football":{"title":"CFB","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"subLinks":["college-football","recruiting","college-football/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"american-athletic-conference-football":{"title":"AAC","url":"/american-athletic-conference-football","id":"american-athletic-conference-football","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football","subLists":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"subLinks":["acc-football","acc-football/archives"]},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football","subLists":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"subLinks":["big-12-football","big-12-football/archives"]},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"subLinks":["big-10-football","big-10-football/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"subLinks":["pac-12-football","pac-10-football/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"subLinks":["sec-football","sec-football/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football","subLists":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"subLinks":["independents-football","independents-football/archives","new-mexico-state-football"]},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"nba":{"title":"NBA","url":"/nba","id":"nba","subLists":["nba","atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"subLinks":["fantasy-basketball","nba-draft","wnba","nba/archives","nba/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nba-all-star-game":{"title":"All-Star Weekend","url":"/nba-all-star-game","id":"nba-all-star-game"},"atlantic":{"title":"Atlantic","id":"atlantic","subLists":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"]},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"central":{"title":"Central","id":"central","subLists":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"]},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"northwest":{"title":"Northwest","id":"northwest","subLists":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"]},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"pacific":{"title":"Pacific","id":"pacific","subLists":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"]},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"southeast":{"title":"Southeast","id":"southeast","subLists":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"]},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"southwest":{"title":"Southwest","id":"southwest","subLists":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"]},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"title":"World Football","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football","subLists":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football","epl/odds"],"subLinks":["world-football","world-football/archives"]},"epl":{"title":"Premier League","url":"/epl","id":"epl","subLists":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","cardiff-city","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"subLinks":["transfer-window"]},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"cardiff-city":{"title":"Cardiff City","url":"/cardiff-city","id":"cardiff-city"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league","subLists":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"subLinks":["uefa-champions-league"]},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga","subLists":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","girona-fc","sd-huesca","cd-leganes","levante","rayo-vallecano","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"subLinks":["la-liga","transfer-window","la-liga/archives"]},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"girona-fc":{"title":"Girona","url":"/girona-fc","id":"girona-fc"},"sd-huesca":{"title":"Huesca","url":"/sd-huesca","id":"sd-huesca"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"rayo-vallecano":{"title":"Rayo Vallecano","url":"/rayo-vallecano","id":"rayo-vallecano"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a","subLists":["atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","empoli","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"subLinks":["serie-a"]},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"empoli":{"title":"Empoli","url":"/empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga","subLists":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"subLinks":["bundesliga"]},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS","url":"/mls","id":"mls","subLists":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"subLinks":["mls","mls/archives"]},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"international-football":{"title":"International Football","url":"/international-football","id":"international-football","subLists":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"subLinks":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","transfer-window"]},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"epl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/epl/odds","id":"epl/odds"},"tiger-vs-phil":{"title":"The Match","url":"/tiger-vs-phil","id":"tiger-vs-phil","subLinks":["golf","tiger-vs-phil"]},"mlb":{"title":"MLB","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb","subLists":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"subLinks":["mlb","fantasy-baseball","mlb/archives","mlb/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"al-east":{"title":"AL East","id":"al-east","subLists":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"]},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"al-central":{"title":"AL Central","id":"al-central","subLists":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"]},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"al-west":{"title":"AL West","id":"al-west","subLists":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"]},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"nl-east":{"title":"NL East","id":"nl-east","subLists":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"]},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"nl-central":{"title":"NL Central","id":"nl-central","subLists":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"]},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"nl-west":{"title":"NL West","id":"nl-west","subLists":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"]},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"NHL","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl","subLists":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"subLinks":["nhl","nhl-draft","nhl/odds","nhl/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nhl-atlantic":{"title":"NHL Atlantic","id":"nhl-atlantic","subLists":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"]},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"nhl-central":{"title":"NHL Central","id":"nhl-central","subLists":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"]},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"nhl-pacific":{"title":"NHL Pacific","id":"nhl-pacific","subLists":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"]},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"nhl-metropolitan":{"title":"NHL Metropolitan","id":"nhl-metropolitan","subLists":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"]},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"CBB","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball","subLists":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"subLinks":["college-basketball","college-basketball-recruiting","womens-college-basketball"]},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball","subLists":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"subLinks":["acc-basketball","acc-basketball/archives"]},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball","subLists":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"subLinks":["atlantic-ten-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"]},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball","subLists":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-12-basketball","big-12-basketball/archives"]},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball","subLists":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-east-basketball","big-east-basketball/archives"]},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-10-basketball","big-10-basketball/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"subLinks":["pac-12-basketball","pac-10-basketball/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"subLinks":["sec-basketball","sec-basketball/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"]},"wwe":{"title":"WWE","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe","subLinks":["wwe","wwe-survivor-series"]},"tennis":{"title":"Tennis","url":"/tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis/archives"]},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"more":{"title":"More","id":"more","subLists":["more-sports"]},"more-sports":{"title":"More Sports","id":"more-sports","subLists":["simms-and-lefkoe","united-states","formula-1","nba2k","united-states-womens-national-team","gaming","sports-odds"],"subLinks":["trending"]},"simms-and-lefkoe":{"title":"Simms & Lefkoe","url":"/simms-and-lefkoe","id":"simms-and-lefkoe"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"gaming":{"title":"Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"]},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get The App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}},"lists":{"nfl":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"afc-east":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"],"afc-north":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"],"afc-south":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"],"afc-west":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"],"nfc-east":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"],"nfc-north":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"],"nfc-south":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"],"nfc-west":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"],"college-football":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"american-athletic-conference-football":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"],"acc-football":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"big-12-football":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"big-10-football":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"pac-12-football":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"sec-football":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"independents-football":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"nba":["nba","atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"nba/teams":["nba-all-star-game"],"atlantic":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"],"central":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"],"northwest":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"],"pacific":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"],"southeast":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"],"southwest":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"],"world-football":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football","epl/odds"],"epl":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","cardiff-city","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"uefa-champions-league":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"la-liga":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","girona-fc","sd-huesca","cd-leganes","levante","rayo-vallecano","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"serie-a":["atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","empoli","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"bundesliga":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"mls":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"international-football":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"tiger-vs-phil":["golf","tiger-vs-phil"],"mlb":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"al-east":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"],"al-central":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"],"al-west":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"],"nl-east":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"],"nl-central":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"],"nl-west":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"],"nhl":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"nhl-atlantic":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"],"nhl-central":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"],"nhl-pacific":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"],"nhl-metropolitan":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"],"college-basketball":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"acc-basketball":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"atlantic-ten-basketball":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"big-12-basketball":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"big-east-basketball":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"big-10-basketball":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"pac-12-basketball":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"sec-basketball":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"mma":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"],"wwe":["wwe","wwe-survivor-series"],"tennis":["tennis/archives"],"boxing":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"],"more":["more-sports"],"more-sports":["simms-and-lefkoe","united-states","formula-1","nba2k","united-states-womens-national-team","gaming","sports-odds"],"shows":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"],"topLevelLinks":["nfl","college-football","nba","world-football","tiger-vs-phil","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","tennis","boxing","more"],"leagueLinks":["nfl","college-football","nba","world-football","tiger-vs-phil","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","tennis","boxing","more"],"nonLeagueLinks":["shows","http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","mobile","https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"],"dropdownStack":[],"leagueOverflow":[]},"links":{"nfl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl"},"fantasy-football":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-football","id":"fantasy-football"},"nfl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nfl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nfl/teams"},"nfl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nfl-draft","id":"nfl-draft"},"nfl/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nfl/archives","id":"nfl/archives"},"nfl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nfl/odds","id":"nfl/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"college-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football"},"recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/recruiting","id":"recruiting"},"college-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/college-football/archives","id":"college-football/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football"},"acc-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-football/archives","id":"acc-football/archives"},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football"},"big-12-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-football/archives","id":"big-12-football/archives"},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football"},"big-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-football/archives","id":"big-10-football/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pac-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football"},"pac-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-football/archives","id":"pac-10-football/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football"},"sec-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-football/archives","id":"sec-football/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents Home","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football"},"independents-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/independents-football/archives","id":"independents-football/archives"},"new-mexico-state-football":{"title":"New Mexico State","url":"/new-mexico-state-football","id":"new-mexico-state-football"},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"fantasy-basketball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-basketball","id":"fantasy-basketball"},"nba/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nba/teams","hide":true,"id":"nba/teams","subLists":["nba-all-star-game"]},"nba-all-star-game":{"title":"All-Star Weekend","url":"/nba-all-star-game","id":"nba-all-star-game"},"nba-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nba-draft","id":"nba-draft"},"wnba":{"title":"WNBA","url":"/wnba","id":"wnba"},"nba/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nba/archives","id":"nba/archives"},"nba/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nba/odds","id":"nba/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"nba":{"title":"Home","url":"/nba","id":"nba"},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football"},"world-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/world-football/archives","id":"world-football/archives"},"transfer-window":{"title":"Transfers","url":"/transfer-window","id":"transfer-window"},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"cardiff-city":{"title":"Cardiff City","url":"/cardiff-city","id":"cardiff-city"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League Home","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league"},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga Home","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga"},"la-liga/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/la-liga/archives","id":"la-liga/archives"},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"girona-fc":{"title":"Girona","url":"/girona-fc","id":"girona-fc"},"sd-huesca":{"title":"Huesca","url":"/sd-huesca","id":"sd-huesca"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"rayo-vallecano":{"title":"Rayo Vallecano","url":"/rayo-vallecano","id":"rayo-vallecano"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A Home","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a"},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"empoli":{"title":"Empoli","url":"/empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga Home","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga"},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS Home","url":"/mls","id":"mls"},"mls/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mls/archives","id":"mls/archives"},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"epl":{"title":"Premier League Home","url":"/epl","id":"epl"},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"epl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/epl/odds","id":"epl/odds"},"tiger-vs-phil":{"title":"The Match","url":"/tiger-vs-phil","id":"tiger-vs-phil","subLinks":["golf","tiger-vs-phil"]},"golf":{"title":"Golf","url":"/golf","id":"golf"},"mlb":{"title":"Home","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb"},"fantasy-baseball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-baseball","id":"fantasy-baseball"},"mlb/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/mlb/teams","hide":true,"id":"mlb/teams"},"mlb/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mlb/archives","id":"mlb/archives"},"mlb/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/mlb/odds","id":"mlb/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl"},"nhl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nhl-draft","id":"nhl-draft"},"nhl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nhl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nhl/teams"},"nhl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nhl/odds","id":"nhl/odds"},"nhl/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nhl/archives","id":"nhl/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball"},"college-basketball-recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/college-basketball-recruiting","id":"college-basketball-recruiting"},"womens-college-basketball":{"title":"Women's CBB","url":"/womens-college-basketball","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball"},"acc-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-basketball/archives","id":"acc-basketball/archives"},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10 Home","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball/archives","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball"},"big-12-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-basketball/archives","id":"big-12-basketball/archives"},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East Home","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball"},"big-east-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-east-basketball/archives","id":"big-east-basketball/archives"},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball"},"big-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-basketball/archives","id":"big-10-basketball/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball"},"pac-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-basketball/archives","id":"pac-10-basketball/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball"},"sec-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-basketball/archives","id":"sec-basketball/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"]},"ufc/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/ufc/archives","id":"ufc/archives"},"mma/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/mma/odds","id":"mma/odds"},"wwe":{"title":"WWE","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe","subLinks":["wwe","wwe-survivor-series"]},"wwe-survivor-series":{"title":"Survivor Series","url":"/wwe-survivor-series","id":"wwe-survivor-series"},"tennis":{"title":"Tennis","url":"/tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis/archives"]},"tennis/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/tennis/archives","id":"tennis/archives"},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"boxing/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/boxing/archives","id":"boxing/archives"},"boxing/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/boxing/odds","id":"boxing/odds"},"trending":{"title":"Trending","url":"/trending","id":"trending"},"simms-and-lefkoe":{"title":"Simms & Lefkoe","url":"/simms-and-lefkoe","id":"simms-and-lefkoe"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"gaming":{"title":"Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"]},"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Game of Zones","url":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/"},"the-champions":{"title":"The Champions","url":"/the-champions","id":"the-champions"},"gridiron-heights":{"title":"Gridiron Heights","url":"/gridiron-heights","id":"gridiron-heights"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get The App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}}},"notification":{"email_confirmation":false,"privacy_notice":false,"smart_banner":false,"mobile_interstitial":false},"page":{"cnn":false,"embedded":false,"force_promo":false,"fromCNNApp":false,"fromNonCNNPartner":false,"layout":"default","returnUrl":"","site":"NFL","social":"false","tsm":0,"tst":0,"zone":"article","id":"2815092","type":"article","writer":"Michelle Bruton","team":"none","tags":"NFL_Draft,NFL,Opinion","tag_id":16,"render_strategy":"article","league":"NFL","gp_flag":"","fantasy":"none","event":"none","division":"none","buzz":"","article":2815092},"playlists":{},"profiles":{},"promo":{},"schedules":{"selectedTeam":"2815092"},"search":{"site":{"query":"","results":[]},"tags":{"query":"","results":[]}},"sections":{},"stub":{},"tags":{"nfl":{"unique_name":"nfl","type":"League","tickets_link":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_NFL-_-partBleacherReport","team_color":"","tag_id":16,"site":null,"short_name":"NFL","shop_url":"http://br.fanatics.com/NFL","parent_id":6,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"nfl.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/nfl","display_name":"NFL","color2":"D70C08","color1":"003369","abbreviation":"NFL"},"nfl-draft":{"unique_name":"nfl-draft","type":"Topic","tickets_link":"","team_color":"003369","tag_id":5,"site":null,"short_name":"NFL Draft","shop_url":"","parent_id":16,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"nfl_draft.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/nfl-draft","display_name":"NFL Draft","color2":"D70C08","color1":"003369","abbreviation":"DRAFT"}},"template":{"html":{"className":"no-js","lang":"en"},"title":"2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights","meta_tags":{"aol-te-auth":"1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c","blitz":"mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2","msvalidate.01":"7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991","robots":"NOODP,NOYDIR","verify-v1":"+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=","description":"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...","keywords":"NFL Draft, NFL, Opinion","viewport":"width=device-width, initial-scale=1","fb:app_id":"135174055162","al:iphone:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","al:iphone:app_store_id":"418075935","al:iphone:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:ipad:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","al:ipad:app_store_id":"484725748","al:ipad:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","al:android:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:package":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","al:web:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","og:site_name":"Bleacher Report","og:locale":"en_US","p:domain_verify":"0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30","theme-color":"#000","twitter:app:name:iphone":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:iphone":"418075935","twitter:app:name:ipad":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:ipad":"484725748","twitter:app:name:googleplay":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:googleplay":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","twitter:widgets:new-embed-design":"on","twitter:site":"@bleacherreport","article:publisher":"https://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport","author":"Michelle Bruton","og:description":"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...","og:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/488/hi-res-0814008cb5b3b802c16a19cc900f6e34_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","og:title":"2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects","og:type":"article","og:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","pubdate":"2019-01-12T10:14:42-05:00","thumbnail":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/488/hi-res-0814008cb5b3b802c16a19cc900f6e34_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:app:url:googleplay":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","twitter:app:url:ipad":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","twitter:app:url:iphone":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","twitter:card":"summary_large_image","twitter:description":"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...","twitter:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/488/hi-res-0814008cb5b3b802c16a19cc900f6e34_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:title":"2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects","twitter:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects"},"scripts":[{"key":"schema.org","content":"{\"@context\":\"http://schema.org\",\"@type\":\"NewsArticle\",\"keywords\":\"NFL_Draft,NFL,Opinion\",\"isFamilyFriendly\":true,\"inLanguage\":\"English\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":\"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...\",\"headline\":\"2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects\",\"thumbnailURL\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/488/hi-res-0814008cb5b3b802c16a19cc900f6e34_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\",\"image\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/785/488/hi-res-0814008cb5b3b802c16a19cc900f6e34_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\"},\"datePublished\":\"2019-01-12T10:14:42-05:00\",\"dateModified\":\"2019-01-12T10:27:23-05:00\",\"author\":{\"@type\":\"Person\",\"name\":\"Michelle Bruton\",\"jobTitle\":\"Featured Columnist\"},\"publisher\":{\"@type\":\"Organization\",\"name\":\"Bleacher Report\",\"url\":\"http://bleacherreport.com\",\"logo\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/img/br_60_height.png\",\"width\":\"80\",\"height\":\"60\"}},\"description\":\"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...\",\"about\":\"The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely ...\"}","type":"application/ld+json"}],"styles":[{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/global.9f9e7aae6ebc9a6a3eab92d009cb6196.css","key":"globalCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"},{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/atomic.90519fe2039e7115f1af3e6af0f40db4.css","key":"atomicCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"}],"links":[{"key":"manifest","rel":"manifest","href":"/manifest.json"},{"key":"safariMaskIcon","rel":"mask-icon","href":"/img/favicon/safariMaskIcon.svg","color":"#000000"},{"key":"appleTouchIcon","rel":"apple-touch-icon","sizes":"180x180","href":"/img/favicon/appleTouchIcon.png"},{"key":"icon32","rel":"icon","sizes":"32x32","href":"/img/favicon/favicon32.png"},{"key":"icon16","rel":"icon","sizes":"16x16","href":"/img/favicon/favicon16.png"},{"key":"ampLink","rel":"amphtml","href":"https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects.amp.html"},{"key":"androidLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects"},{"key":"androidTsLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects"},{"key":"iosLink","rel":"alternate","href":"ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects"},{"key":"canonicalLink","rel":"canonical","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects"},{"key":"oembedJSON","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects","type":"application/json+oembed"},{"key":"oembedXML","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2815092-2019-nfl-mock-draft-pre-divsional-round-projections-for-first-round-prospects&format=xml","type":"application/xml+oembed"}]},"tracks":{},"ui":{"assetURL":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com","bundleName":"bundle.166a4f4938154e1aed78add9573b0321.js","comments":true,"scrollPlay":true,"skinAd_exists":true,"teamStreamLimit":60,"teamStreamLoading":false,"topAd_exists":true,"trendingLimit":60,"userAgent":{"family":"Firefox","major":"49","minor":"0","patch":"0","device":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"},"os":{"family":"Mac OS X","major":"10","minor":"11","patch":"0"}},"videosInViewport":[],"referrer":"","hideGettyCopyright":false,"hideFooterLinks":false,"hidePrivacyNotice":false,"hideNav":false,"hideShare":false,"hide":{},"isEmbedded":false,"isFromCnn":false,"customBrowser":false,"isMobileDevice":false,"os":null,"unavailableImageUrl":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/images/unavailable_content/2.jpg","isSettingCookie":false,"theme":"light","pageType":"article","currentPage":"2815092","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815092"},"user":{"device_id":false,"league":false,"username":null,"updated_at":null,"type":"Anonymous","title":null,"tags":[],"profile_id":null,"photo_path":null,"last_name":null,"id":null,"first_name":null,"default_tags":[22,23,18,19,16,20],"country":"US","siteLocale":"USA","trackingId":"9ff940e1-7885-4e5a-91fd-d72f46d73aae","name":"null null","birthday":null,"identities":{},"visitorRegion":"US"}}; -->

Bleacher Report Logo Copy Link Icon NFL Draft 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for First-Round Prospects Michelle Bruton @ @michelle_nfl Featured Columnist Jay LaPrete/Associated Press The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but if your team isn't one of the eight still vying for a chance to represent its conference in the championship round next weekend, you've likely already turned your attention to which young talents could help it get there next year. That's right; mock draft season is officially underway. The draft order isn't finalized, and underclassmen still have until Jan. 14 to officially declare for the NFL draft. Even so, it's worth using this early stage to not so much try to accurately predict which teams will target which players in the first round of this year's draft, but rather, assess each team's needs. Below is an example of a player who satisfies a need for every team with a pick in the first round. Not every team will draft by need, but it's a useful tool to assess which holes have to be filled. After the mock draft, we'll dive deeper on three of this year's hottest prospects. 2019 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft 1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State 2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky 3. New York Jets: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State 4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU 6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama 7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State 8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson 9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss 10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan 11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson 12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida 13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri 14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston 15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss 16. Carolina Panthers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia 17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington 18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma 19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss 20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St. 21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama* 22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU 23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia 24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College 25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State 26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State 27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Damien Harris, RB, Alabama 28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State 29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech 30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan 31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama 32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St. Is Nick Bosa a Lock at No. 1? Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Right Arrow Icon There's a lot of draft season left before the first round goes down on April 25, but at this stage in the game, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa seems to be a virtual lock to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals. This is a match made in heaven for the Cardinals, who could make their edge rush downright deadly by pairing Bosa with Chandler Jones. Arizona piled up 52 sacks in the 2018 season, which actually was good for a tie with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders for fifth in the NFL, but aside from Jones' 13, most of the Cardinals' pass rush came from their safeties or interior defensive line. Of course, there's always the possibility that another team with its sights set on the No. 1 quarterback in this year's class and fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins makes Arizona an offer it can't refuse. There's an even crazier possibility that new sheriff in town Kliff Kingsbury decides he wants his own guy under center and explores a trade for Josh Rosen so he can draft a quarterback. But assuming the Cardinals hang on to this pick and don't make a rash choice about Rosen, this one feels etched in stone. What About Deionte Thompson? Safety Deionte Thompson sure would be a nice pick for the Seattle Seahawks at No. 21, huh? The issue, however, is that he might not be available—not just at that pick, but at all. The Alabama safety technically has until Monday's deadline to declare for the NFL draft, but as The Draft Network's Jon Ledyard pointed out, his Crimson Tide teammates Jonah Williams, Quinnen Williams, Josh Jacobs and Irv Smith all officially declared on Friday, while Thompson was mum. It may have been an ugly end to the season for 'Bama, but Thompson can be proud of the season he put together. In 14 games, he totaled 78 total tackles with 3.5 for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. However, he disappeared a bit in the National Championship Game against Clemson, and his final few games for Alabama showcased the areas of his game he still needs to improve, including the angles he takes on his tackles. Returning to the Crimson Tide for another season should help Thompson make his draft case even stronger for the 2020 season. Is N'Keal Harry a Reach at No. 3? Ralph Freso/Getty Images There's no question about it; the New York Jets need weapons for young quarterback Sam Darnold. There are plenty of talented wide receivers to go around in this year's draft, but don't expect the first round to be littered with them. So when we pose the question of which receiver deserves to be the first taken overall, and how high he should be drafted, is Arizona State's N'Keal Harry a smart choice on both fronts? The Jets need an edge rusher, too, and if either Nick Bosa or Josh Allen, for some reason, fall to No. 3, all bets are off. But with the board falling the way it did above, the Jets have the freedom to go a lot of different directions at No. 3. Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa make up part of what would be a nice arsenal, but the Jets are in need of a big threat on the outside. Harry could be a true No. 1 receiver for Darnold. He already has the size, at 6'4" and 213 pounds. What he needs to prove to warrant consideration at this high of a selection is that he has the speed, burst and athleticism to pair with that size. After the NFL Combine, the ordering of wideouts Harry, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown will likely shift, and we'll have a better idea of who could go first overall. All three have great size, giving teams in need of an outside receiver plenty to think about this spring. Copy Link Icon Related Video Play Button NFL Cowboys-Rams Will Be Decided by Lethal Defender Duos Samantha Prevot via Bleacher Report NFL Bears Hire Chuck Pagano as New DC Paul Kasabian via Bleacher Report NFL Cardinals Hire Vance Joseph as New DC Joseph Zucker via Bleacher Report NFL Report: Jets on Verge of Hiring Gregg Williams as DC Scott Polacek via Bleacher Report