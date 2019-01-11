7 Blockbuster MLB Trades That Could Still Strike This Offseason

0 of 7

Blockbuster MLB trades are not just reserved for the July non-waiver trade deadline and the December winter meetings.

In fact, just last winter, we saw a number of major deals completed during the month of January.

On Jan. 13, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros. Two days later, they shipped outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants.

The big move of the month came on Jan. 25, when eventual NL MVP Christian Yelich was sent from the Miami Marlins to the Milwaukee Brewers for a package of four prospects.

In other words, don't be surprised if some of the biggest moves of the offseason are still to come.

With that in mind, ahead is a look at seven blockbuster deals that could be made before the offseason comes to a close.

Trade suggestions are based on remaining team needs and originate from a mix of the latest trade rumors and subjective speculation.