NFL Draft 2019: Mock Draft Projections and Analysis for Top Prospects

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Things change quickly in the NFL world, and this is even true regarding the selection of incoming NFL players.

The 2019 NFL Draft is still months away, but it already looks different than it did just a day ago. This is because news broke on Wednesday that Oklahoma quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Kyler Murray plans to enter the NFL.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round, expect him to declare for the 2019 draft.

This is huge news for quarterback-needy teams in a year without many blue-chip quarterback prospects.

Murray being available is likely going to shake up the first round. Below is a mock for the full first round of the draft based on factors like player potential, team needs and team fits—and Murray is in the mix.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Devin White, LB, LSU

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

28. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Murray Will be a Coveted Prospect

If Murray was 6'2" instead of 5'9", there would be no question about whether he should be the top quarterback in the draft. This was the same case with 6'0" Baker Mayfield in last year's draft.

The Cleveland Browns took Mayfield No. 1 overall despite his lack of prototypical height anyway, and he went on to set a new rookie touchdown record.

With shorter quarterbacks like Mayfield, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees having plenty of success in the NFL, teams may realize that if Murray's skill set translates to the NFL (it does), then his shorter stature isn't a deal-breaker.

Murray is going to draw interest high in the draft.

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN last year that he would draft Murray No. 1 overall if he ever had the chance (he actually does now).

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, and least one NFL general manager believes Murray is a clear first-round pick:

The question doesn't appear to be if Murray is a first-round pick, but where he fits in the pecking order with guys like Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

Could Murray Lead to Arizona Trading Rosen?



If Kingsbury still believes he should draft Murray first overall, that would leave Arizona with two first-round quarterbacks on the roster. The Cardinals took UCLA's Josh Rosen with the 10th-overall pick last April.

This isn't going to stop the rumor mill from spinning the idea that Arizona could trade Rosen and draft Murray, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter tossed around that idea during a Thursday appearance on Get Up!

It's worth noting that Kingsbury has said some flattering things about the quarterback he's already inherited.

"He's an extremely talented thrower of the football," Kingsbury said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "A very cerebral young man and ultra competitive."

Of course, Kingsbury isn't just going to openly bash a player on the roster he just took over—especially if he ultimately wants to develop a trade market for him.

Clemson's Lawrence Declares, Too

Murray isn't the only potential first-round pick to recently declare for the draft. Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also decided to leave college behind.

"I have given Clemson all I have," Lawrence said in a statement. "Through prayers and conversations with my family, I believe that my next step in life is to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft."

Lawrence has a rare combination of size (6'4", 330 pounds) and athleticism, which stands out even in a defense-heavy draft.

Lawrence will have to answer some questions between now and the draft, though. He is currently under suspension—and he missed the College Football Playoff championship game—after testing positive for ostarine, a banned substance.