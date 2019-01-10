Colts vs. Chiefs: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The latest chapter of the postseason rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts gets written Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Colts have been the bane of the Chiefs' existence in the postseason, as Indianapolis has four playoff wins over Kansas City since 1995.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs offense, the No. 1 seed in the AFC has its best opportunity in years to make a mark on the postseason, but the franchise's playoff history suggests another disappointing result is in the cards.

As for the Colts, they're one of the hottest teams left in the NFL playoffs, and head coach Frank Reich knows the formula to get to the Super Bowl after reaching that point as an offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.

Colts vs. Chiefs Information

Date: Saturday, January 12

Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via OddsShark): Kansas City -5.5; Over/Under: 57

How Will Mahomes Perform In 1st Playoff Start?

All eyes will be on Mahomes Saturday as he tries to continue his fantastic passing season in the divisional round.

Although this has little to do with Mahomes, it's worth noting Houston's Deshaun Watson and Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky failed their first playoff tests in the Wild Card Round.

Of course, experience goes a long way in the postseason, but Mahomes has plenty around him on the field and in the coaching staff to prepare him for what he'll see Saturday.

In his six games against playoff teams, Mahomes threw 21 touchdowns, but he also tossed six of his 12 interceptions in those games.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While he's known for his gunslinger mentality, the second-year quarterback out of Texas Tech needs to have a little more of a conservative approach Saturday in order to keep the Chiefs offense on the field.

If a certain throw isn't there, Mahomes can't afford to force it, and he'll either have to throw the ball away or check down to another option.

If he makes all of the smart decisions combined with the dynamic plays we're used to seeing out of him, Mahomes will achieve plenty of success in his first postseason game.

Mahomes has solid options in the passing game ready to benefit from that strategy, especially with tight end Travis Kelce being a massive target in the middle of the field.

If a deep throw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't available, Kelce should always create some type of mismatch 10-20 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Also, look for Mahomes to get one or two of his unheralded targets involved early in order to gain confidence in them and open up the Indianapolis secondary.

Wide receivers Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson are the best candidates to fill that role, as is running back Damien Williams, who could be a vital piece of the passing game out of the backfield to pick up short gains.

As long as Mahomes isn't too aggressive and makes the right decisions in the pocket, the Chiefs will have a good chance of erasing their postseason demons against the Colts.

Can Colts Take Advantage Of Chiefs Defense?

Of the eight teams remaining in the NFL postseason, Kansas City contains the worst defensive unit, which ranks 24th.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out the defense is the weakness for Andy Reid's team, and that's music to the ears of the Indianapolis offense.

Quarterback Andrew Luck is enjoying a career resurgence under Reich, and he enters Saturday as one of the most experienced signal-callers left, and he's scheduled to make his eighth postseason appearance.

Luck's thrown for at least 200 yards in each of his seven previous postseason games, and there's a good chance he reaches that mark again versus the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The poor performance of the passing defense this season should be Kansas City's top concern entering Saturday, as Luck relies on a handful of weapons to get the job done from the pocket.

In the wild-card win over Houston, Luck looked for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton the most, but he also found wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers four times each and tight end Eric Ebron on three occasions.

Just like we suggested with Mahomes, Luck needs a balanced approach in the passing game to achieve success Saturday, but his advances might happen at an easier rate given Kansas City's lack of defensive prowess.

If Luck extends drives by spreading the ball around through the air, it opens up the possibility for longer gains on the ground through running back Marlon Mack, who is coming off a 148-yard outing against the Texans.

The Chiefs are equally as bad defending the run, as they rank 27th in the NFL in rushing defense, which means there will be plenty of holes for Mack to exploit, especially if the Chiefs are already concerned with Luck.

If the Colts are successful at opening up the Chiefs with both facets of their offense, they'll force the Chiefs to answer every move they make on offense.

If that's the case, Saturday's divisional-round opener could be the most exciting affair of the weekend.

