2019 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

For now, the top of the 2019 NFL draft board is dominated by defensive players.

Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams and others have had their names mentioned as potential top-five picks for quite some time, but that could change if certain decisions are made by offensive prospects.

The biggest threat to a defensive player being selected No. 1 comes from Kyler Murray, who is reportedly looking to enter the NFL draft, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

But until Murray is officially declared for the draft, the defensive stars are still the best prospects available, and they'll be able to make an impact right away for the teams who select them.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSY

9. Buffalo Bills: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Ideal Landing Spots For Top Prospects

Nick Bosa

Ideal Landing Spot: Arizona

As of right now, Nick Bosa is the top pro prospect in the NFL draft class, and the Arizona Cardinals are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick.

The pass-rushing menace would be a perfect complement for Chandler Jones in the Arizona defense, which will be as vital to the team's success as the revamped offense under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Although Kingsbury is an offensive mind and he'd love to add an extra weapon for quarterback Josh Rosen, it makes too much sense to select a defensive player at No. 1 given the plethora of coveted prospects.

While it's possible for the Cardinals to trade down and collect assets for Kingsbury to work with, Bosa is the best player available for a reason.

Arizona ranked 26th in team defense in 2018, but it was able to get to the quarterback with 49 sacks, which tied for fifth in the league.

If Bosa joins Jones in the Arizona pass rush, the Cardinals could take a step up from 3-13 with Rosen hopefully making improvements on offense to win at least one or two more games in Kingsbury's first season in charge.

Josh Allen

Ideal Landing Spot: San Francisco

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen might be more coveted than the quarterback with the same name who landed with the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft.

Because he is capable of lining up as a pass-rushing linebacker, Allen could end up as the best fit for the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2.

The 49ers could absolutely believe Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver or another interior prospect is the best player available, but it wouldn't make a ton of sense when it comes to their depth chart.

With previous first-round selections Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner occupying the defensive tackle positions, the depth chart could be too crowded to fit a player like Williams or Oliver.

Allen is coming off a senior season at Kentucky in which he recorded 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

San Francisco should take those numbers into consideration when choosing the No. 2 pick because Allen brings a skill set to the field that would complement the talents of the defensive players already on the 49ers roster.

Quinnen Williams

Ideal Landing Spot: New York Jets

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams lands in an intriguing spot on the draft board, as the New York Jets possess the No. 3 selection.

With an offensive mind hired in Adam Gase, the Jets could easily try to land Williams' teammate Jonah Williams to reinforce the protection for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

However, the Jets are also in need of defensive help after ranking 30th in total defense in the NFL in 2018.

At Alabama, Williams turned himself into a dominant force on the interior by the way he got off the ball and into the backfield.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Williams earned 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, and he'll be able to translate that skill set into the AFC East.

By causing havoc on the defensive interior, Williams would be able to help the Jets get the ball back to Darnold and the offense as fast as possible.

The Jets will have plenty of interesting options to choose from given Gase's offensive background, but Williams would be the safe choice at No. 3.

