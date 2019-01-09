MLB 2019 Odds: Over/Under Totals for Astros, Yankees, Red Sox and Every Team

MLB 2019 Odds: Over/Under Totals for Astros, Yankees, Red Sox and Every TeamJanuary 9, 2019
One month before players report for spring training, the early over-under win totals in 2019 have been released for all 30 Major League Baseball teams.
Per Caesars Entertainment (h/t Todd Fuhrman of Bet the Board podcast), the Houston Astros have the highest over-under at 97.5 wins, followed by the New York Yankees (96.5) and defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (95.5).
Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman
MLB Win totals (via @CaesarsEnt ) HOU 97.5 NYY 96.5 BOS 95.5 LAD 95 CLE 91.5 CHC 89 STL 88.5 WAS 88.5 TB 85.5 ATL 84 MIN 84 MIL 83.5 LAA 83.5 NYM 83.5 OAK 83 PHI 83 COL 82 PIT 78.5 SD 77.5 AZ 77 CIN 77 TOR 76.5 SEA 74.5 CWS 74.5 SFG 73 TEX 70.5 KC 69 DET 67 MIA 65.5 BAL 59
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Bryce's Return to Nats Heating Up