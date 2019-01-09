MLB 2019 Odds: Over/Under Totals for Astros, Yankees, Red Sox and Every Team

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

One month before players report for spring training, the early over-under win totals in 2019 have been released for all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

Per Caesars Entertainment (h/t Todd Fuhrman of Bet the Board podcast), the Houston Astros have the highest over-under at 97.5 wins, followed by the New York Yankees (96.5) and defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (95.5).

