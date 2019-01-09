MLB 2019 Odds: Over/Under Totals for Astros, Yankees, Red Sox and Every Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his second home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

One month before players report for spring training, the early over-under win totals in 2019 have been released for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. 

Per Caesars Entertainment (h/t Todd Fuhrman of Bet the Board podcast), the Houston Astros have the highest over-under at 97.5 wins, followed by the New York Yankees (96.5) and defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (95.5). 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Bryce's Return to Nats Heating Up

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Bryce's Return to Nats Heating Up

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: White Sox Pulling Ahead in Machado Sweeps

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: White Sox Pulling Ahead in Machado Sweeps

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Cheap Owners Have MLB Headed for War

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cheap Owners Have MLB Headed for War

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Each Team's Most Overpaid and Underpaid Player

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Each Team's Most Overpaid and Underpaid Player

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report