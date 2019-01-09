Dolphins Head Coach Rumors: ST Coordinator Darren Rizzi to Interview

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their head coaching vacancy Friday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo added: "So don't expect a hire from them anytime soon. Other candidates they've interviewed are all still coaching in the playoffs anyway."

