Dolphins Head Coach Rumors: ST Coordinator Darren Rizzi to Interview

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Miami Dolphins associate head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi directs his team against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their head coaching vacancy Friday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo added: "So don't expect a hire from them anytime soon. Other candidates they've interviewed are all still coaching in the playoffs anyway."

                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Browns Promote Kitchens to HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns Promote Kitchens to HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Administrator Claims Reid Tested Less Than He Said

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Administrator Claims Reid Tested Less Than He Said

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down Real SB Chances of Every Team Left

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking Down Real SB Chances of Every Team Left

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Best Reason for Hope for Next Year

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Every Team's Best Reason for Hope for Next Year

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report