NFL Draft 2019: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft Following Wild Card Weekend

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend has come to an end, which means four more teams have had their draft positioning solidified.

The latest to join the group of teams focused solely on the offseason are the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. The Bears pick, though, goes to the Oakland Raiders as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

Oakland, which owns three first-round picks this year, is now only waiting on the Dallas Cowboys to learn its draft position. Dallas sent the Raiders its first-round pick in exchange for wideout Amari Cooper.

Most of the first round, though, is now set, which means we can get a clearer look at how it could unfold. That's what we're going to do here. We'll mock the full first round based on factors like player potential, team needs and team fits. We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related storylines following Wild Card Weekend.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Devin White, LB, LSU

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

28. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Dwayne Haskins Petitioning for Giants Job?

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins officially declared for the draft this week, and with Justin Herbert returning to Oregon, he becomes the early favorite to be the first quarterback drafted.

However, this doesn't mean Haskins wants to be drafted No. 1 overall—unless, of course, the New York Giants decided to trade up that far. See, Haskins grew up a Giants fan, and he recently tweeted out an artist-rendered picture of himself in a Giants uniform (he later deleted it, but NFL Update ensure it didn't stay gone).

Perhaps this was meant as a warning to other teams to not let him fall to the Giants at No. 6. Haskins did, after all, post pictures of himself in other NFL uniforms on Instagram:

However, the New Jersey native has hinted in the past that he'd like to begin his NFL career with New York.

"I'm hoping for that too," Haskins said, when told the Giants might consider him as a potential replacement for Manning, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

Unfortunately for Haskins, Manning appears to have played well enough in the latter part of the season to keep his job for 2019. Unless New York is absolutely blown away by Haskins, it seems more likely that the Giants would wait for other opportunities, like a 2020 daft expected to be full of quarterback talent.

Still, no one should be too upset as Haskins for generating some draft buzz months before the actual event.

Joe Staley Petitioning for a Pass-Rusher

The top two pass-rushing prospects at this point are Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Kentucky's Josh Allen. At least one of the two will be available when the San Francisco 49ers make their selection at No. 2. At least one veteran on the roster hopes general manager John Lynch pulls the trigger on a pass-rusher.

"I look forward to that, another competitive challenge," offensive tackle Joe Staley said on the 49ers Insider Podcast. "I hope he makes it a real long camp for me because that bodes well for our football team."

The 49ers could certainly use a premier edge-rusher on the roster. As a team, the San Francisco defense had just 37 sacks in 2018. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner had 12.0 of those sacks, but he rushes from the interior, not the edge. Adding a guy like Allen or Bosa next to him would give San Francisco the kind of defensive front opposing quarterbacks would constantly have to worry about.

Of course, San Francisco may be tempted to instead trade out of the No. 2 spot so that a quarterback-needy team can move up. The Arizona Cardinals may jump on Bosa or Allen at No. 1, leaving the top quarterback—presumably Haskins—available at No. 2. The 49ers, though, already have Jimmy Garoppolo and can move out of the No. 2 spot if the price is right.

Kyler Murray Still Considering Draft

If Haskins isn't the top quarterback on draft weekend, it's possible that Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is. Of course, Murray has to declare for the draft still, and that likely means a decision between baseball and the NFL.

The Oakland Athletics already made Murray a first-round pick of Major League Baseball.

"I'd like to do both if possible,"Murray said last month, per Andy Staples of SI.com. "But I don't know how possible that is."

According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, there is a lot of buzz suggesting Murray will pick football.

"Over the last week I would say, it has been heating up, phone calls, texts, conversations, that Kyler Murray’s going to play football, and he’s not going to do it at Oklahoma," Miller said on the Stick to Football Podcast. 'He’s going to try and enter the NFL draft."

If Murray does enter the draft, it may give the 49ers a chance to trade down even if Haskins does go No. 1.