NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Predictions, Coverage Guide for Divisional Schedule

We're just a few days away now from the NFL's divisional round. Things kick off on Saturday afternoon with the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. While this is a matchup between a No. 6 seed and a No. 1 seed, it's likely to be the kind of hotly contested matchup that sets the tone for a tremendous weekend of football.

The Colts, let's not forget, are on an impressive 10-1 run. They are going to be a tough challenge for the top-seeded Chiefs, even in Kansas City.

If you're an NFL fan, you're going to want to catch that game and all of the action during the divisional round. We're here to help ensure you don't miss out. We'll run down the full viewing schedule for the weekend's games, examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark and look at some of the biggest storylines heading into the weekend. We'll also make score predictions for each contest.

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.

Divisional-Round Schedule, Odds and Over/Unders

Saturday, January 12



Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and fuboTV

Line, Over/Under: KC -5.5, 57

Prediction: Colts 30, Chiefs 28

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

When: 8:15 p.m ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Live and fuboTV

Line, Over/Under: LAR -7, 49.5

Prediction: Rams 28, Cowboys 24

Sunday, January 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Line, Over/Under: NE -4, 45.5

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chargers 28

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Live and fuboTV

Line, Over/Under: NO -8, 50.5

Prediction: Saints 33, Eagles 24

Colts Run-Blocking Could be an Issue for Chiefs

One of the biggest reasons why Indianapolis will be a challenge for the Chiefs is their run game. They just racked up 200 yards against the Houston Texans, and they're certainly going to attack Kansas City's 27th-ranked run defense (132.1 yards per game allowed) on the ground.

For one, this is a great way to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field. Secondly, it will keep the defense off-balance and open up space in the secondary for Andrew Luck and his receivers.

Kansas City certainly anticipates a run-based game plan, but stopping it is going to extremely difficult. The Chiefs defense is not good at controlling the line of scrimmage, and the Colts offensive line is terrific at it.

"It's controlled, aggressive run blocking," Colts center Ryan Kelly explained, per Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indianapolis.

Chiefs defenders are literally going to have their hands full with the Indianapolis line for four full quarters on Saturday.

The Pressure Will be On Goff

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott picked up his first playoff win last Saturday. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is still looking for his. Goff and the Rams hosted a playoff game last postseason but got dominated by the Atlanta Falcons 26-13.

Goff, who finished just 24-of-45 in that game, seemed to shrink under the playoff spotlight and the big-game pressure.

"Yeah, it was a big game," Goff said, per Connor Casey of 247Sports. "It was a game that I would've liked to play better."

Goff hasn't been at his best when the onus of the offense has been placed on him. Just look to late-season losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears for proof. This means the Rams could be in a tricky position because the Cowboys will almost certainly focus on stopping Todd Gurley first and foremost.

If the Cowboys, who held the Seattle Seahawks to just 73 yards rushing last week, can contain Gurley, Goff is going to be under as much pressure as he ever has been in his pro career. Los Angeles is supposed to be one of the best teams in the entire NFL, and if Goff cannot deliver a win with the offense on his shoulders, he's going to have to face a lot of disappointed teammates.

Gurley Not at 100 Percent

Goff may have to carry the Rams offense on Saturday night too, and not just because Dallas will focus on stopping the run. Gurley is not at 100 percent.

Gurley has been dealing with a knee issue and missed the final two games of the regular season. According to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com, Gurley was limited again in practice on Tuesday. If he cannot go, the Rams will be without their best offensive player.

Of course, this doesn't mean Los Angeles will have to forego the run either. C.J. Anderson started the final two games and amassed 299 yards and two touchdowns on the ground between them. He'll ensure that the run game is still functional.

However, Anderson isn't quite the same dominant back Gurley is, and if he's in the backfield, the Cowboys will focus more on pressuring Goff. If Goff cannot handle that pressure, Dallas will have a good chance of pulling the upset and advancing to the NFC title game.