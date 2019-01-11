NFL Rookie Busts Who Should Shine in Year 2

0 of 8

It doesn't always happen instantly for NFL rookies.

In fact, first-year players are seemingly shedding the bust label rather than suffering a sophomore slump at an increased percentage as of late.

This season served up a couple good examples at wideout. The Los Angeles Chargers made Mike Williams the seventh overall pick in 2017, and he caught just 11 passes in 10 games as a rookie. Fast forward to his sophomore year, and Williams hauled in 43 receptions for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

Or look at two picks later: Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross couldn't stay on the field in his first year, getting just one touch all season. In 2018, he scored seven touchdowns as one of the league's deadliest red-zone weapons.

Point is, the book is never fully written on rookies who land with a thud upon arrival. Injuries, misuse by coaches and other factors can change in the second year, not to mention the basic individual development arc of each player.

We'll examine the following players who were rookie busts but should have an instant turnaround in their second year.