NFL Playoffs 2019: Divisional Round Prop Bet Odds Released

For NFL bettors who like to throw their money at the most specific bets possible, rejoice! The NFL divisional round prop bets are here.

OddsShark released its list of prop bets for the second round of the NFL playoffs, where folks can bet on things like whether there will be more (+115) or fewer (-155) than three missed field goals this weekend.

Or you can place your bets on how many road teams will be victorious:

Zero road winners (+260)

One road winner (+160)

Two road winners (+300)

Three road winners (+325)

Four road winners (+10000)

The over/under for most points scored by a team comes in at 38.5 points, with the over generating -105 odds and the under coming in at -135. Given some of the explosive offenses remaining in the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see the over hit.

There is also +200 odds a fake punt will be attempted (-300 there won't be a fake punt), -250 odds there will be an onside kick (+170 it won't happen) and +220 odds there will be an overtime game (-340 odds for no overtime contests).

And do you think a wild-card team like the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts or Los Angeles Chargers will reach the Super Bowl? If you do, you'll get +115 odds. If not, you can snag -155 odds. And if you think a wild-card team will win it all, that gets you +300 odds. If not, that comes in at -500.

Hey, after watching the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears on a partially-blocked missed field goal that hit the upright and crossbar, maybe toss a few bucks the way of a wild-card team prop. Might be safest to ride the Nick Foles magic while it lasts.

Of course, the New Orleans Saints might have something to say about that.