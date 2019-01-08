NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mock Draft Predictions for Top Prospects of Round 1

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With eight teams left in the NFL postseason and the college football season now over, most of the teams and prospects have their eyes on April's NFL draft.

While a bevy of defensive players are expected to be taken in the first round, the quarterback position will come into the conversation as early as the No. 6 pick.

The options are limited for the teams in need of quarterbacks this offseason, as the free-agent market is slim and the draft class is nowhere close to matching the remarkable class from a year ago.

Despite all of that, at least one signal-caller is expected to be taken in the top 10, so that the struggling franchises with high first-round picks can develop the players.

There are needs at other offensive skill positions as well, but there's not a ton of high-end depth at wide receiver or running back either.

But since the NFL is an offense-driven league right now, we expect to see some offensive players selected earlier than we thought so franchises can improve their respective depth charts at those spots on the field.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSY

9. Buffalo Bills: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Haskins In Line To Be 1st QB Taken

The Dwayne Haskins sweepstakes officially began Monday, when the Ohio State quarterback declared for the draft.

Haskins put together an impressive collection of stats, as he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns to get the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl.

Haskins wasn't talked about as much as other quarterback prospects all season, but he emerged down the stretch as a possible first-round pick when the Buckeyes made a late push toward the College Football Playoff.

AJ Mast/Associated Press

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, a NFL evaluator he spoke to thinks Haskins is a top-five selection because of his ability to make any type of throw with ease.

In addition to being the top-ranked quarterback in the class, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Haskins as the player with the best potential at the position.

The team to watch for Haskins is the New York Giants at No. 6, who need a young prospect to eventually fill the shoes of Eli Manning.

At the moment, the Giants are the first team on the board with a quarterback need, as the first five picks are expected to lean toward the interior positions.

However, one trade to a spot above the Giants could throw off the entire selection process.

If Jacksonville, Miami or Washington believe Haskins is the player they want at quarterback for the long term, they could explore a deal into the top five.

But if the draft order remains the same, those franchises could go after other available quarterbacks in the draft, or fill their needs within the league, which leaves the Giants free to pick Haskins.

Run On Receivers Will Happen At Some Point

It may take a while for the first wide receiver to be taken in the first round, but once one goes off the board, a few will follow.

Arizona State's N'Keal Harry could be the top target for teams in need of an upgrade at wide receiver, while Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf, Iowa State's Hakeem Butler and Oklahoma's Marquise Brown are other solid options.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The depth of the wide receiver class grew over the last few days, as the Georgia pair of Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, declared for the draft.

At No. 17, Cleveland could be the first team to take a wideout in order to bolster the amount of weapons quarterback Baker Mayfield has to work with in his second season under center.

With three first-round picks in hand, you'd think the Oakland Raiders use at least one of them on a wide receiver to inject some young talent into their offense.

Pittsburgh is another team to watch at wide receiver, especially if the Antonio Brown situation gets uglier as the offseason progresses.

Green Bay is also an intriguing option for wide receivers at the back end of the first round, as the Packers could add a dynamic talent to the stable of targets Aaron Rodgers has.

The Packers won't take an offensive skill position player at No. 12, but the pick they gained from the New Orleans Saints should be used on offense.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.