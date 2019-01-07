NFL Draft 2019: Updated Order and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Just like for the past three years, Alabama NFL draft prospects will have another game to showcase their skills when they take on Clemson in tonight’s College Football Playoffs National Championship at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams’ draft prospects will have until Jan. 14 to declare for the draft, while will take place in late April. Alabama and Clemson are loaded with potential NFL draft picks on their defensive lines, as well as other players on their teams that may be preparing to declare for the draft and need one more game to put their draft potential over the top.

Sunday’s NFL Wild Card Games determined the order for picks No. 21-24, while the final records of teams that didn’t make the playoffs determined the first 20 picks. The last eight spots will change as more teams are knocked out of the postseason. In the mean time, the teams listed in spots No. 25-32 in our mock draft are listed in order of worst regular season record to best.

Here’s a look at a Mock First-Round Draft, including an updated team order through pick 24 and analyses on a few picks.

NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13): Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12): Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. New York Jets (4-12): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants (5-11): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions (6-10): Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10): Greg Little OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos (6-10): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9): Devin White, LB, LSU

15. Washington Redskins (7-9): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1): N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1): Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

23. Houston Texans (11-5): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

24*. Raiders from Chicago Bears (12-4): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26*. Raiders from Dallas Cowboys (10-6): Brian Burns, DE, Florida

27. Indianapolis Colts (10-6): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

28. New England Patriots (11-5): Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31*. Packers from New Orleans Saints (13-3): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

32. Los Angeles Rams (13-3): Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

*While the Bears should have had the 24th pick in the 2019 draft, their preseason trade with the Raiders to get Khalil Mack gave Oakland their first round draft pick. Both the Saints and the Cowboys gave up first round picks as well, to the Packers and the Raiders, respectively.

New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins

It’s about time that the New York Giants look into getting a new quarterback, and this year may be the year to do it. With the sixth pick in a first round where the first five teams will likely be picking up defensive players, the Giants could pick up Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

While Haskins has not officially declared for the draft yet, he is expected to, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Additionally, former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced he was transferring to Ohio State, which wouldn’t be happening if Haskins were staying in Ohio.

The sophomore from Maryland threw a whopping 50 touchdowns on the season on 4,831 yards and only eight interceptions. Haskins had five games with at least five passing touchdowns, while also running for four touchdowns on the season. He boasted an average completion rate of 70 percent.

The Giants have built a team that has potential, with young players such as running back Saquon Barkley and wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. What the team is missing at the moment is a dependable quarterback and a strong offensive line. Quarterback Eli Manning threw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season, while being sacked 47 times. The Giants should be able to pick up a couple players for their O-line in later rounds, so should pick up Haskins early before any other teams draft a quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals: Deionte Thompson

The Cincinnati Bengals should look to improve their defense with their first round draft pick, and Alabama free safety Deionte Thompson could help them do that. The redshirt junior from Texas will have one more chance tonight to show what he can do and increase his draft potential, but his regular season performance bodes well for his being a first round pick.

Thompson has the second-to-most total and solo tackles on the team with 70 and 41, respectively, while adding two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Thompson is a key part of Alabama’s tough defense and causes problems for quarterbacks in the passing game.

Cincinnati ended the regular season with the worst total defense, according to ESPN. The Bengals gave up over 6,600 total yards—an average of 413.6 yards per game. They also allowed 28.4 average points per game. In the passing game, Cincinnati allowed over 4,400 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Alabama’s safety could prove a crucial asset for the team, and with the 11th pick after finishing the season 6-10, Cincinnati should look to improve their passing defense with a talented player like Thompson.

Baltimore Ravens: Jawaan Taylor

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Round over the weekend. Quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled to get anything going in his passing and rushing game, only getting three first downs in the first three quarters of the game. While he was able to lead the teams to two fourth quarter touchdowns, it was not enough to overcome the Chargers

Baltimore dug itself in a hole, and a large part of that was Jackson’s inability to get the ball out because of a pocket that folded in on itself time and time again. Jackson had no time to try and get a pass play going because he kept having to scramble so he wouldn’t be sacked.

Therefore, with the 22nd pick in the draft, the Ravens should go for an offensive tackle to better protect their quarterback and give him the time he needs to read the field and pass the ball. Jawaan Taylor, an offensive tackle from the University of Florida, may be the player Baltimore needs to protect its franchise quarterback. Taylor should not only keep Jackson safe and give him more time, but the junior’s blocking should also help improve the Ravens’ already impressive run game.

All stats via ESPN and the college players’ team sites.