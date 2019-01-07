2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects After Wild Card Round

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

NFL's Wild Card Weekend is in the books, which means four more teams are starting their offseason preparations.

The Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders (with the Chicago Bears' selection from the Khalil Mack trade) will now occupy the 21st through 24th picks in the NFL draft, in that order.

With more of the draft order set and more underclassmen making their intentions known, the 2019 NFL draft picture is slowly coming into focus.

Here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by a closer examination of a few picks by the recently eliminated teams.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

10. Denver Broncos: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

14. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. Cleveland Browns: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

21. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Devin White, LB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

27. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp

The Seahawks aren't in rebuilding mode, thanks to Russell Wilson, but they are going through a transition period. Many of their top defensive players have left in recent years (such as Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman) or are likely to leave this offseason (Earl Thomas).

Due to the many departures in the secondary, Washington's Taylor Rapp could be an ideal target for Seattle, as it looks to rebuild the Legion of Boom.

Rapp's versatility makes him one of the top defensive backs in this draft class, and he could play either safety role in Seattle's secondary.

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks generated a passer rating of just 9.3 when targeting Rapp in coverage. Rapp has also been productive against the run and even as an occasional pass rusher, generating four sacks in 2018.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner

The Ravens' early playoff exit was, in part, due to their inability to protect Lamar Jackson. The Chargers finished the game with seven sacks.

According to Next Gen Stats, Jackson was one of just four quarterbacks to hold the ball an average of at least three seconds prior to throwing this season. Based on his tendency to hold the ball too long, some of the sacks he takes are his own fault. Against the Chargers, however, the Ravens often struggled to protect him from pressure up the middle, leading to some unavoidable sacks.

Dalton Risner, who played tackle at Kansas State, could be an option for Baltimore in the first round. Risner has the skill set to shift inside, where he could replace Alex Lewis, who has struggled at left guard.

Risner will likely test well at the combine for an interior lineman, and that athleticism could help him protect a mobile quarterback like Jackson.

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor

Deshaun Watson was sacked a league-high 62 times this season, which clearly demonstrates the area of the Texans' roster that needs most attention this offseason.

To be fair to the Texans' current linemen, Watson often holds the ball too long, and he could cut down on that number simply by getting rid of the ball. However, his ability to avoid pressure and extend plays—which sometimes leads to sacks—is also what makes him so dangerous.

The Texans have invested some recent picks in the offensive line, selecting Martinas Rankin in the third round in 2018 and Julie'n Davenport in the fourth round the previous year. However, both have struggled to prove they belong.

It's probably time for the Texans to make a more substantial investment in the offensive line, which could lead them to target a player such as Florida's Jawaan Taylor in the first round.

Taylor was dominant in pass protection at right tackle for the Gators in 2018, allowing just 11 pressures in over 800 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.