Each MLB Team's Most Overpaid and Underpaid Player

Overpaid: OF Yasmany Tomas, $15.5 million

Yasmany Tomas didn't play a big league game in 2018 and slashed .262/.280/.465 for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate.

Despite that, he'll earn $15.5 million from the Snakes in 2019 even if he again doesn't log an inning at the highest level.

The six-year, $68.5 million contract the Snakes gave Tomas in December 2014 is looking worse and worse, especially as Arizona slides into a rebuild-retool.

Underpaid: LHP Robbie Ray, $6.1 million projected

Robbie Ray's ERA ballooned from 2.89 in 2017 to 3.93 in 2018, but the 27-year-old southpaw averaged 12 strikeouts per nine innings and will be a key piece of the Diamondbacks rotation or an enticing wheel-and-deal chip in 2019.

He's projected to make $6.1 million in his second year of arbitration, which makes him an absolute steal for Arizona and increases his trade value.