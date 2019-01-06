John Harbaugh Doesn't Believe There's Uncertainty Surrounding Future with Ravens

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

After the Baltimore Ravens' season came to an end Sunday with a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, John Harbaugh remains confident he will stay with the team heading into next season.

The head coach had a succinct response when asked whether there was any uncertainty about his future. 

"I don't believe so," Harbaugh said after the game, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The team announced at the end of December that he would remain the head coach in 2019, with the two sides working on an extension.

Despite the proclamation, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Saturday that there had been no ongoing dialogue about a possible extension. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Baltimore wants the coach back, but two other teams have asked about a possible trade for Harbaugh. Those teams are the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Still, the 56-year-old is planning to remain in Baltimore as long as he is wanted.

"I have every plan to be here if they want me here, and I believe they do," Harbaugh said Sunday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The coach has a 104-72 record in 11 years with the Ravens, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in 2012. He now has a 10-6 playoff record following the latest loss to the Chargers. 

