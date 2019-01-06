2019 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Say goodbye to the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

All four teams were eliminated during the NFL's wild-card weekend, and that means they have begun preparations on the 2019 season.

Eight teams are still competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the current season, and 24 teams are looking ahead. That means they are considering changes to their front office and coaching staff, making plans for free agency and working on the NFL Draft.

Player assessments can change dramatically between now Draft Day as players get tested, interviewed and their backgrounds are studied.

Many of the college player rankings that are out now are largely based on game performance, and that can be the best tool. When interviews, all-star games, Combine performances and private workouts are taken into the equation, some of that information may supersede game performance.

Here's a look at our Mock Draft following wild-card weekend, and there will be many adjustments in the days and weeks to come. We also analyze three players, including Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who could be the No. 1 signal-caller taken in this draft.

2019 NFL Mock Draft (draft order per Field Yates of ESPN.com)

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: reedy Williams, CB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

13. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

18. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

25. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

26. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

29. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Haskins has all the tools needed to be a productive quarterback at the next level, and his best attribute is his ability to survey the field and make the correct decision with the ball.

The 6'3", 220-pound Haskins is big and strong enough to hold up to the first wave of the rush and wait for his receiver to get open. He has the arm strength to get the ball deep down field, and he also has the touch to drop the ball into tight windows. Haskins seems to handle the moment without getting rattled, and he is often at his best in his biggest games.

Haskins threw six touchdown passes in Ohio State's regular-season ending 62-39 victory over Michigan, and he followed that up with a five-TD performance in the Big 10 title game against Northwestern. He closed the year with a 251-yard, three-TD performance in the Rose Bowl victory over Washington.

Haskins completed 373 of 533 passes for 4,831 yards with 50 TDs and eight interceptions during the season.

DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Williams has been rising up draft boards this season because he is a dangerous player on the defensive line who has shown throughout the season how disruptive he is on an every-game basis.

Williams is a 6'4", 295-pound stud who can dominate against the run and also knife through holes to harass the quarterback with his interior rush.

He runs a 4.98 40, which is a solid time for a man an interior defensive lineman. He has 67 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks going into Monday night's national title game against Clemson.

Interior pass rushers can be dramatic game-changers at the next level, and the more the scouts study Williams' tape, the more impressed they should be with the work he has done this year.

CB Greedy Williams, LSU

Williams has a chance to develop into an excellent cover man at the pro level because of the skills that he has in coverage and his tremendous size.

Williams is a tall and angular man at 6'3" and 184 pounds, and that size will allow him to cover the taller receivers who are so good at coming down with 50-50 balls. He is already a student of the game and has been known to bait opposing quarterbacks into thinking that the intended receiver is open. That's when he closes on the ball to either knock it away or make an interceptions.

Williams had 33 tackles for the Tigers this season along with nine passes broken up and 11 passes defensed (that's how the LSU athletic department breaks it down) and two interceptions.