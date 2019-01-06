Chargers vs. Ravens: Final Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2019 NFC Wild Card

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A divisional-round trip to Gillette Stadium is on the line Sunday in Baltimore.

The AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, who earned the No. 4 seed, face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, who were tagged with the No. 5 seed as the best wild-card team.

Sunday afternoon's foes are more than familiar with each other, as the Ravens took down the Chargers 22-10 in Week 16 at StubHub Center.

Baltimore is looking for its sixth straight victory in the Wild Card Round, while the Chargers are trying to advance to the divisional round for the first time since 2013.

Game Information

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

In addition to CBS, the game can be viewed on FuboTV.

Odds

Spread: Baltimore -3

Over/Under: 41.5

Money Line: Baltimore -145 (Bet $145 to win $100); Los Angeles (+138; Bet $100 to win $138)

Predictions

Jackson Wreaks Havoc with Arm and Legs

We're more than aware of the threat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson poses on the ground, but Sunday, he'll wreak havoc on the Chargers defense in both facets of the offense.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner was a menace to opposing defenses with his legs when he first took over for Joe Flacco under center.

In the Week 16 win over the Chargers, Jackson proved he could pack a punch with both his arms and his legs.

The difference-making play in the victory over the Chargers was a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews at the start of the third quarter.

After recording his career high of 204 passing yards, Jackson played well in the AFC North-clinching win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 by throwing for 179 yards.

Jackson isn't expected to put up massive passing numbers, but he will make an impact by making the right decisions in the pocket and keeping the ball in Baltimore's possession.

The rookie signal-caller hasn't turned over the ball in the air since throwing two interceptions in the Week 12 win over the Oakland Raiders.

By keeping drives alive with his arm, Jackson will have an opportunity to shine once again on the ground.

Since Week 11, Jackson has averaged 17 carries for 79.4 yards, and he's coming off a game in which he ran the ball on 20 occasions for the second time.

Jackson shouldn't have to run that much Sunday, as running back Gus Edwards provides necessary support on the ground, but the rookie will be expected to reach double digits in carries in order to lead his team to a win.

Allen Helps Chargers Stay Close With 100-Yard Receiving Performance

Wide receiver Keenan Allen provided the Chargers with a single 100-yard game in the second half of the regular season.

Despite struggling to eclipse triple digits recently, Allen works his way through the Baltimore secondary to hand Anthony Lynn's team an offensive lifeline.

Allen's presence in the passing game was already going to be important Sunday, but now he and his fellow receivers will take on a larger role with tight end Hunter Henry not activated, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The good news for quarterback Philip Rivers is that Allen recorded his two highest yard totals on the road.

Allen picked up 148 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and totaled 124 yards in the Week 9 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

By connecting with Rivers throughout the game, Allen allows the Chargers to control the time of possession a bit, but his effort won't be enough to secure a victory.

Eventually, Baltimore's fifth-best passing defense gets enough pressure on Rivers to bring the Chargers' drives to early conclusions, which in turn sets up Jackson and Co. to open up an advantage on the scoreboard.

