NFL Draft 2019: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

With the playoffs underway, more names in the 2019 NFL draft order continue to go final.

The first 20 was finalized before the playoffs, of course, with the Arizona Cardinals sitting in the comfortable chair this time. After spending a huge asset on Josh Rosen one year ago, expect plenty of trade rumors to start making the rounds as quarterback-desperate teams attempt a shift to the top.

For now, the Cardinals slot first and there is little else in the way of surprises in the top 10. The current hottest-name prospects don't register as much of a surprise either—the only surprise is the lack of quarterbacks right now.

Like the order itself, that will change. For now, these are the known selections.

2019 NFL draft order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current known order until Wild Card Weekend concludes.

Projections for Hottest Prospects

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It is no coincidence every team playing on Wild Card Weekend and beyond has a strong pass rush.

Naturally, the state of affairs in the NFL makes Nick Bosa the hottest commodity in the draft. The last name rings true, too, as Bosa has the potential to be as disruptive as his brother Joey, the stalwart and quarterback nightmare for the Los Angeles Chargers.

A rare blend of skills capable of rushing from the edge or kicking inside in passing situations—making him a mostly scheme-free player too—Bosa was a rare defensive Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a setback.

There are plenty of reasons someone like Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com still ranks him atop the 2019 big board: "While perhaps slightly shorter than Joey, Nick offers a similar blend of power, technique, functional athleticism and instincts, making him arguably the safest NFL prospect in the country and a good bet to at least match Joey's No. 3 overall selection two years ago."

If the Cardinals don't want to move out of the top pick, Bosa has to be the guy. The sheer pass-rushing productivity on every drive is something teams can't win without and it has the potential to even make a mediocre unit great.

And the Cardinals were bad—allowing 26.6 points per game and 154.9 rushing yards, good for 32nd. Bosa can help there while disrupting timing and allowing his secondary to inch closer and help fill lanes.

Projection: Bosa goes first to Arizona

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Big boards go a bit out the window when it comes to quarterbacks given the importance and scarcity of the position.

Meaning, Dwayne Haskins trumps everyone.

Ohio State's leader completed 70 percent of his passes as a sophomore, drumming up 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. To top it off, he used the Rose Bowl platform against Washington to go 25-of-37 with 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Call it another cliche day at the office considering Haskins' record against the best competition:

Given the current order and a lack of trades for now, the most likely landing spot seems to be at No. 5 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Buccaneers want Jameis Winston back next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reality is a new head coach might want to grab his own guy. Winston only has one year left on his deal and given the all-around erratic situation there, taking a top-five prospect at quarterback is a good way to not only get some insurance but potentially breath new life into a struggling franchise.

Projection: Haskins goes fifth to Tampa Bay

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Not all pressure is created equal.

As of now before the league adjusts, interior pressure is an unorthodox way to ruin an offense's timing while flushing the quarterback into the waiting arms of edge rushers. Guys like Geno Atkins and Aaron Donald, for example, are invaluable.

Which will make Ed Oliver out of Houston much of the same and a surefire top-10 pick.

Oliver's consistent disruptive nature threw him into the Heisman watch:

Should he declare, a team like the Oakland Raiders won't be able to pass on Oliver's skill set. Maurice Hurst is already a solid foundation in the defensive trenches, so adding Oliver next to him would go a long way toward fixing a miserable defense that ranked dead last in scoring last year, coughing up 29.2 points per game.

Oliver's leverage against the run and abilities as a pass rusher can provide an immediate boost to a defense that somehow only tallied 13 sacks last season. With so many future-minded assets, Oakland taking best player available and getting a long-term boost in the trenches is a smart way to build the team from the inside out.

Projection: Oliver goes fourth to Oakland.